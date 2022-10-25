Search icon
Suella Braverman, rival Penny Mordaunt back in power: UK PM Rishi Sunak’s new cabinet is full of surprises

Just hours after being appointed as the new Prime Minister of UK, Rishi Sunak decided to shake up the Britain cabinet by sacking 4 ministers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 11:18 PM IST

UK PM Rishi Sunak (Photo - Reuters)

Newly appointed United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak sprung into action just a few hours after assuming the post and making history as the first-ever Indian-origin person to assume office. Now, he has changed his cabinet in the first few moments in power.

In a bold move, he decided to bring fellow Indian-origin Conservative Party leader Suella Braverman back as the UK Home Secretary, just six days after she had resigned from the role for breaching government norms.

Shaking things up in the cabinet, Sunak also decided to reappoint Penny Mordaunt – his rival in the UK PM race just a few days ago – as the leader of the House of Commons. The new UK Prime Minister also decided to retain Ben Wallace as the country’s defence secretary.

 

 

Here is the new cabinet of UK, as appointed by PM Rishi Sunak –

  • Dominic Raab – Deputy Prime Minister of UK
  • Simon Hart – Chief Whip of the Conservative Party
  • James Cleverly – UK Foreign Minister
  • Suella Braverman – UK Home Secretary
  • Jeremy Hunt – UK Finance Minister
  • Nadhim Zahawi - Conservative Party Chairman, Minister Without Portfolio
  • Ben Wallace – UK Defence Secretary
  • Penny Mordaunt – leader of House of Commons
  • Oliver Dowden – UK Cabinet Office Minister

Several leaders from the former UK PM Liz Truss’s cabinet such as Kemi Badenoch, Michelle Donelan, Chris Keaton-Harris, and Allistair Jack have been reappointed to their previous posts after Rishi Sunak’s cabinet reshuffle today.

As per AFP reports, Rishi Sunak asked several ministers in key positions to hand in their resignations shortly after he become the new Prime Minister. Four ministers have been sacked as per reports and among them are Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg, Justice Secretary Brandon Lewis, Pensions Secretary Chloe Smith, and Development minister Vicky Ford.

