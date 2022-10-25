Suella Braverman, rival Penny Mordaunt back in power: UK PM Rishi Sunak’s new cabinet is full of surprises

UK PM Rishi Sunak (Photo - Reuters)

Newly appointed United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak sprung into action just a few hours after assuming the post and making history as the first-ever Indian-origin person to assume office. Now, he has changed his cabinet in the first few moments in power.

In a bold move, he decided to bring fellow Indian-origin Conservative Party leader Suella Braverman back as the UK Home Secretary, just six days after she had resigned from the role for breaching government norms.

Shaking things up in the cabinet, Sunak also decided to reappoint Penny Mordaunt – his rival in the UK PM race just a few days ago – as the leader of the House of Commons. The new UK Prime Minister also decided to retain Ben Wallace as the country’s defence secretary.

The Rt Hon Suella Braverman KC MP @SuellaBraverman has been appointed Secretary of State for the Home Department @UKHomeOffice. #Reshuffle pic.twitter.com/mOMmurvnGs — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) October 25, 2022

Here is the new cabinet of UK, as appointed by PM Rishi Sunak –

Dominic Raab – Deputy Prime Minister of UK

Simon Hart – Chief Whip of the Conservative Party

James Cleverly – UK Foreign Minister

Suella Braverman – UK Home Secretary

Jeremy Hunt – UK Finance Minister

Nadhim Zahawi - Conservative Party Chairman, Minister Without Portfolio

Ben Wallace – UK Defence Secretary

Penny Mordaunt – leader of House of Commons

Oliver Dowden – UK Cabinet Office Minister

Several leaders from the former UK PM Liz Truss’s cabinet such as Kemi Badenoch, Michelle Donelan, Chris Keaton-Harris, and Allistair Jack have been reappointed to their previous posts after Rishi Sunak’s cabinet reshuffle today.

As per AFP reports, Rishi Sunak asked several ministers in key positions to hand in their resignations shortly after he become the new Prime Minister. Four ministers have been sacked as per reports and among them are Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg, Justice Secretary Brandon Lewis, Pensions Secretary Chloe Smith, and Development minister Vicky Ford.

READ | 4 ministers sacked, new Deputy PM appointed: Key calls by Rishi Sunak in 1st hour of becoming UK PM