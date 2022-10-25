Search icon
4 ministers sacked, new Deputy PM appointed: Key calls by Rishi Sunak in 1st hour of becoming UK PM

Rishi Sunak sprung into action in the first hour of being the new UK PM, taking a swift decision to discard the lectern of Liz Truss.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 08:58 PM IST

UK PM Rishi Sunak (Photo - Reuters)

Creating history, Rishi Sunak became the first ever British Asian Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. During his first-ever address as the new UK PM, Sunak reiterated that the work to reinstate stability in the country will begin immediately.

Delivering on his promise, UK PM Rishi Sunak sprung into action and took several major calls in the first hour of his assuming the top post in Britain. In an effort to revive the economy of the UK and reverse the mistakes made by his predecessor, Sunak took many tough decisions.

The major step taken by Sunak after assuming the UK Prime Minister post was to sack several ministers from the country’s cabinet, those who assumed powerful positions during the short 45-day tenure of his predecessor Liz Truss.

As per AFP reports, Rishi Sunak asked several ministers in key positions to hand in their resignations shortly after he become the new Prime Minister. Four ministers have been sacked as per reports and among them are Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg, Justice Secretary Brandon Lewis, Pensions Secretary Chloe Smith, and Development minister Vicky Ford.

 

 

While several ministers have their tenure hanging in balance, sources have also suggested that Sunak will keep Jeremy Hunt as his finance minister, despite the backlash against him during Liz Truss’s tenure as the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, reports have also suggested that Tory MP Dominic Raab has been appointed as the Deputy Prime Minister. Dominic Raab will also hold the Secretary of State for Justice portfolio.

Indicating that he plans on doing things different than the former UK PM, Rishi Sunak also decided to change the lectern used by Liz Truss during her first address, which made headlines due to its unique twisted look.

During his first address as the new UK PM, Rishi Sunak said, “I have been appointed by the Conservative Party to fix the mistakes of my predecessor (Liz Truss). I admire her. But some mistakes were made.” While talking about “fixing the mistakes”, he said, “That work begins immediately”.

READ | ‘Will fix mistakes made by Liz Truss, bring economic stability’: Top quotes from UK PM Rishi Sunak’s first address

