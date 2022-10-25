‘Will fix mistakes made by Liz Truss, bring economic stability’: Top quotes from UK PM Rishi Sunak’s first address

UK PM Rishi Sunak (File photo)

Rishi Sunak on Tuesday assumed charge as the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, creating history as the first Indian-origin person to even hold the post in the country. He also delivered his maiden address as the UK PM on Tuesday evening.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who is succeeding Conservative Party colleague Liz Truss in the post, said that he will put focus on fixing the mistakes of his predecessors and will also bring economical stability to the United Kingdom in the middle of the current crisis.

The 42-year-old devout Hindu formally took charge as Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister after an audience with King Charles III on Tuesday, a day after he was elected the new leader of the Conservative Party in a historic leadership run.

Here is what Rishi Sunak said during his first address as the UK PM –

During his address, Sunak said, “I have been appointed by the Conservative Party to fix the mistakes of my predecessor (Liz Truss). I admire her. But some mistakes were made.” While talking about “fixing the mistakes”, he said, “That work begins immediately”.

"I will bring the same compassion to the challenges we face today," he said, adding that he will not leave the next generation with a "debt to settle that we were too weak to pay ourselves".

The new UK Prime Minister said, “I will unite our country, not with words but action. I will work day in and day out to deliver. Trust is earned, and I will earn.”

He also said, “I will place economic stability and confidence at the heart of this government's agenda. You have seen during Covid I have done everything I could to protect people and businesses with schemes.”

While talking about his predecessor, Rishi Sunak said, “Liz Truss was not wrong to want to improve growth in this country. It is a noble aim and I admired her restlessness to create change but some mistakes were made.”

Rishi Sunak became Britain's third prime minister of the year on Tuesday and now must turn his attention to taming an economic crisis that has left the country's finances in a precarious state and millions of Britons struggling to afford food and energy bills.

(With PTI inputs)

