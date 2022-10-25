Rishi Sunak becomes UK PM: How long will Indian-origin politician remain Prime Minister of Britain?

UK PM Rishi Sunak (File photo)

After beating his rival candidate Penny Mordaunt, Indian-origin politician Rishi Sunak became the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom on Tuesday, just a few days after Liz Truss resigned from the post after massive backlash against her policies.

Rishi Sunak, who has become the first British Asian person to hold the UK PM post, met with King Charles on Tuesday and delivered his first address as the Prime Minister of Britain on the day after Diwali, getting officially appointed to the post.

The term of the Indian-origin politician starts after months of political turmoil in the United Kingdom, which was triggered by a slew of controversies involving former UK PM Boris Johnson, leading to him ultimately resigning from the post.

Sunak is the third prime minister to hold office in the United Kingdom since the beginning of 2022, and according to the rules and electoral process, he will not be completing the full five-year term on the post and in 10 Downing Street, his official residence.

How long will Rishi Sunak hold the UK PM office?

According to the official elections schedule, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will only be holding the top post in Britain for the next two years, which will complete the term of the Conservative Party in power after the 2019 UK general elections, held in December that year.

As per the official schedule, the next United Kingdom general elections will be held no later than January 2025, and thus, this only gives Rishi Sunak a little over two years in office. The Conservative Party won the elections in 2019, with Boris Johnson becoming the new Prime Minister that year.

Rishi Sunak, who is a 42-year-old devout Hindu, formally took charge as Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister after an audience with King Charles III on Tuesday, a day after he was elected the new leader of the Conservative Party in a historic leadership run.

