'Right to defend country, people': Joe Biden affirms full support to Israel

"US President Joe Biden called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and emphasized that the US stands alongside Israel and fully supports Israel's right to self-defence," the official handle of Israel PM posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Latest News

ANI

Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 10:54 PM IST

US President Joe Biden on Saturday held talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and affirmed full support for Israel's right to self-defence, amid the 'surprise attack' by Hamas. Netanyahu also thanked Biden for the "unreserved support" and stressed that a "prolonged campaign" is necessary.

"US President Joe Biden called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and emphasized that the US stands alongside Israel and fully supports Israel's right to self-defence," the official handle of Israel PM posted on X (formerly Twitter).

It added, "Prime Minister Netanyahu thanked US President Biden for the unreserved support and made it clear that a forceful, prolonged campaign - which Israel will win - is necessary". President Biden also posted on X, condemning the "appalling Hamas terrorist attacks" and expressed his condolences.

"Today, I spoke with @IsraeliPM about the appalling Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel. I offered our support and reiterated my unwavering commitment to Israel's security. @FLOTUS and I express our heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost loved ones," Biden stated.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also expressed "unequivocal condemnation" of the Hamas attacks. "We unequivocally condemn the appalling attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israel. We stand in solidarity with the government and people of Israel and extend our condolences for the Israeli lives lost in these attacks," Blinken posted on X.

Earlier in the day, the US said that there is never any "justification for terrorism", adding that Washington stands firmly with the Government and people of Israel. White House National Security Council Spokesperson Adrienne Watson said that US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has spoken to Israeli counterpart Tzachi Hanegbi and stressed that the US remains in close contact with Israel.

Reacting over the attack, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that Washington will ensure that Israel has everything it needs to defend itself, the Jerusalem Post reported. This comes after a barrage of rockets slammed into southern and central Israel after Hamas launched a surprise attack on Saturday morning.

According to the latest updates, at least 100 people have been killed and over 900 people are injured, The Times of Israel reported. In a strongly worded response to the Hamas rocket attack in Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stressed that the country's focus is on restoring security and to exact an "immense price from the enemy".

Addressing the Security Cabinet meeting in Israel, Netanyahu further called on the citizens to unite for "victory" in the war. "Since this morning, the State of Israel has been at war. Our first objective is to clear out the hostile forces that infiltrated our territory and restore security and quiet to the communities that have been attacked. The second objective, at the same time, is to exact an immense price from the enemy, within the Gaza Strip as well. The third objective is to reinforce other fronts so that nobody should mistakenly join this war," Netanyahu said at the meeting.

He added, "We are at war. In war, one needs to be level-headed. I call on all citizens of Israel to unite in order to achieve our highest goal, victory in the war". Israel has already declared a state of war in the country after infiltration by Hamas fighters and missile attacks from Gaza.

The Israel Defence Forces launched operation 'Iron Swords' in response to Hamas's surprise attack on Israel, the Times of Israel reported. IDF is striking Hamas targets in Gaza. The Israeli military is fighting Hamas terrorists in different locations in Southern Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip, including the towns of Kfar Aza, Sderot, Sufa, Nahal Oz, Magen, Be'eri and the Re'im military base, according to The Times of Israel

