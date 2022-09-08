Queen Elizabeth health update: Doctors ‘concerned’ over condition, ‘close family’ rush to Scotland

Queen Elizabeth II (File photo)

The Buckingham Palace in the United Kingdom has informed that Queen Elizabeth II is currently under medical supervision and is residing in the Balmoral Castle residence in Scotland, where she usually spends her summers.

The doctors expressed concern over Queen Elizabeth’s health condition, and all her close family members have been called over to where she is currently undergoing treatment.

Her son and heir, Prince Charles, his wife Camilla - Duchess of Cornwall, and grandson Prince William travelled to Balmoral to be with her, according to their Clarence House and Kensington Palace offices. The 96-year-old monarch is said to be "comfortable" at Balmoral, where she has been for her summer break.

In an official statement, Buckingham Palace said, “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.”

Queen Elizabeth cut down her travels last month since she has been undergoing several age-related health problems, which have affected her mobility. She was also not present during the appointing new Prime Minister Liz Truss in Scotland earlier this week.

Expressing her concern over the Queen’s health condition, new UK PM Liz Truss tweeted earlier, “The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.” She further said, “My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.”

Meanwhile, House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle interrupted a debate on energy bills in Parliament to update MPs about the Queen's health.

He cut short a speech to say: "I know I speak on behalf of the entire House when I say that we send our best wishes to Her Majesty the Queen and that she and the royal family are in our thoughts and prayers at this moment.”

Queen Elizabeth had contracted Covid-19 earlier this year, during the third wave of the pandemic. Taking over the throne at the age of 25, the Queen of the UK had recently completed 70 years on the position.

(With PTI inputs)

