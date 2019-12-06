Over 3000 incidents of sexual assault reported in 2018 in US, says Uber

Ridesharing company Uber stated on Thursday that it has received more than 3,000 reports of sexual assault in the United States in 2018.

Uber reported that there was a 16% drop in the rate of sexual assault incidents in its five most serious categories from the previous year. However, it said that drivers are at risk as well with roughly half of the accused in these cases being passengers. It stated that out of 19 fatal incidents of physical assault in the previous two years, seven were drivers, eight were riders, and four were third parties.

It also cited in the 84-page report that 99.9% of its 2.3 billion US trips in 2017 and 2018 were completed successfully without any incidents that compromised the safety of the passengers.

The company had to come up with these reports after coming under pressure from regulators in many cities around the world who felt that the ridesharing company fared badly when it came to ensuring the safety and security of the passengers.

In its 84-page report, Uber reassured its customers that it is committed to "improve safety for Uber and the entire industry."

Chief Executive of the company Dara Khosrowshahi tweeted, "I suspect many people will be surprised at how rare these incidents are; others will understandably think they`re still too common. Some people will appreciate how much we`ve done on safety; others will say we have more work to do. They will all be right."

Uber announced that it will introduce a safety measure that will start recording audio during rides to identify any warning signs. The feature will be opt-in for users to activate audio recording on any trip or all trips. Users will be able to report a safety incident along with the audio recording at the end of the trip. Uber plans to soon test the feature in the US.