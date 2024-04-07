Israel launches airstrikes on eastern Lebanon after Hezbollah downs drone

The latest attack was in response to Iran-backed Hezbollah's downing of an unmanned aerial vehicle on Saturday in Lebanese airspace, which the group identified as the Israeli-made Hermes 900 drone.

Israel launched air raids on eastern Lebanon early on Sunday, striking what it claimed to be Hezbollah sites where the Iran-backed group has a strong presence, in retaliation for one of its drones being shot down, Al Jazeera reported.

Israeli army said in a statement that fighter jets struck a military complex and three other sites belonging to Hezbollah in the eastern city of Baalbek, as per Al Jazeera. Two security sources said there were no casualties.

According to Al Jazeera, Hezbollah has been trading fire with Israel across Lebanon's southern border since October 8, 2023, a day after the Palestinian group Hamas launched an attack on Israel that sparked Israel's war in Gaza and led to escalating regional tensions.

Israeli shelling has killed about 270 Hezbollah fighters and 50 civilians.In southern Lebanon, some 90,000 people have been displaced, while more than 96,000 Israelis have been forced to flee the northern border area.

In the latest update, the Israeli army published new data, stating that they have killed approximately 604 Lebanese soldiers, including 204 inside Gaza, since October 7.It added that 41 Israeli soldiers were killed in friendly fire, while 12,000 Hamas fighters and members of other armed groups were also gunned down.

As many as 4,700 Hezbollah positions in Lebanon were hit and 330 'operatives' in Lebanon, including 30 commanders, were killed, it added.The number of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7 has surpassed 33,000, of whom more than 13,800 are children.Israel has continued its military operations in Gaza, as its allies continue to provide more weaponry.

Talks mediated by the western powers have not resulted in a ceasefire.