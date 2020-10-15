Indian-origin woman in US delivers baby in bathroom, throws it out of window and goes to sleep

An Indian-origin woman in the US has been charged with attempted murder after she gave birth to a baby boy and tossed him out of the bathroom window in New York.

As per a New York Post report, 23-year-old Sabita Dookram, who is a resident of Queens in New York, gave birth to a baby boy on Saturday while taking bath, following which she panicked and threw the baby out of the window into an alley. Without informing anyone, she then cleaned the washroom, showered and took a nap.

A neighbour heard the infant, who survived the fall, crying and alerted the authorities. However, the condition of the baby is critical and has numerous injuries including brain bleeding, swelling of his brain, skull fracture.

He was immediately put on a ventilator at the hospital and is still on life support in critical condition.

"I had a baby out of nowhere. I went to the bathroom, and the baby popped out of me. I didn't know what to do, I'm sorry. I panicked and threw it out of the bathroom window. I did not check on the baby. I put my clothes in the laundry hamper in the bathroom, I showered and went to sleep,'' Dookram told the investigators.

Dookram was also taken to a hospital for observation after the incident on Sunday and then to a police station for investigation. Following the investigation, Dookram was charged with attempt to murder. The prosecutor claimed that Dookram made "numerous contradictory statements" to cops to cover up her heinous crime.