'Go back China': Protests erupt in front of Chinese embassy in Kathmandu

Protests erupted in front of the Chinese embassy in Kathmandu over Chinese construction in northern Nepal district of Humla. Protestors chanted "go back China" and "Back off China" with banners. The protestors were carrying pictures of the Chinese construction activity in that part of the country as well.

Nepali media reported that China has built 11 buildings in Humla with a border pillar missing. In one of the building, Chinese security forces live, while others are empty. Chair of Namkha Rural Municipality told Kathmandu post that, "Chinese side claimed that the area where the houses are built falls within the Chinese territory".

Nepali home ministry is expected to come out with a report on the developments after a visit by a team of government officials to the area.

Chinese mission in Nepal has reacted to the development. A spokesperson of the Chinese embassy in Kathmandu said, "China and Nepal are friendly neighbours. China has always respected Nepal's sovereignty and territorial integrity".

Explaining, "The building mentioned by the media has been verified to be on the Chinese side of the China-Nepal border" and "Nepali side may make verifications again".

It added, "China and Nepal have no territorial disputes. The two sides have always maintained close communication on border affairs"