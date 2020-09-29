Elon Musk says he will refuse to take COVID-19 vaccine when it's out

Headlines

7th pay commission: Central government employees anticipate 3% DA hike, totaling 45%, announcement expected this month

Asia Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 5 wickets in Group B opener

Google launches that will help you to identify AI-generated images

Prabhas-Prashanth Neel's Salaar postponed, film might be pushed to 2024: Report

Emotional Vijay Deverakonda reacts to positive response to Kushi: ‘You all waited for 5 years for…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Even if we lose to India': Former Pakistan all-rounder's message to Pakistan | Asia Cup 2023

Emotional Vijay Deverakonda reacts to positive response to Kushi: ‘You all waited for 5 years for…’

Meet school dropout who earned Rs 24 crore rev selling shoes, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar are his...

As Kushi releases, here are 5 must-watch romantic dramas of Vijay Deverakonda

Diabetes diet: 8 low-sugar fruits to control blood sugar levels

India vs Pakistan: Pakistani cricketers who may play against India for the first time

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

'Even if we lose to India': Former Pakistan all-rounder's message to Pakistan | Asia Cup 2023

DNA | Will Imran Khan leave both Pakistan and politics?

DNA | Hurricane 'Idalia' submerged Florida, residents away from coast

Prabhas-Prashanth Neel's Salaar postponed, film might be pushed to 2024: Report

Emotional Vijay Deverakonda reacts to positive response to Kushi: ‘You all waited for 5 years for…’

Jawan advance booking beats Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's final numbers in just 5 hours; one lakh tickets sold already

HomeWorld

World

Elon Musk says he will refuse to take COVID-19 vaccine when it's out

Even as the world eagerly waits for a Covid-19 vaccine, tech billionaire Elon Musk has said that he would not take one when it becomes available.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 29, 2020, 03:32 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Even as the world eagerly waits for a Covid-19 vaccine, tech billionaire Elon Musk has said that he would not take one when it becomes available.

In an interview on the New York Times` podcast "Sway" published on Monday, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO slammed the widespread restrictions imposed across the country to deal with the pandemic.

When podcast host Kara Swisher asked "Will you get a vaccine? What will you do with your own family?" Musk said, "No, I`m not at risk for COVID. Nor are my kids."

He said that it was a huge mistake to impose sweeping lockdowns.

"I mean this is a hot button issue where rationality takes a back seat. In the grand scheme of things what we have is something with a very low mortality rate and high contagion," he said.

"Essentially the right thing to do would be to not have done a lockdown for the whole country but to have anyone who is at risk quarantine until the storm passes," he added.

Talking about the public response to the pandemic, Musk said that his faith in humanity diminished due to the "irrationality of people in general."

Covid-19 has killed over one million people in the world so far, while the US is the worst-hit country where over 200,000 people have died due to the pandemic.

Musk has been critical of harsh restrictions on the movement of people from the very beginning.

He himself has been working as normal. His company SpaceX even achieved a major milestone when it sent NASA astronauts to the International Space Station and back amid the pandemic.

Musk also defended the opening of a Tesla factory in California in defiance of the local lockdown rules.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

CBI takes over 27 FIRs including 19 on crime against women in Manipur violence

Google launches that will help you to identify AI-generated images

Soundlines Group installs water cooler at Colaba Government School as part of CSR Initiative

QR code mehendi video for Rakhi takes internet by storm with an unexpected twist, watch

Millionaire who spent Rs 16 crore per year to reverse ageing is now selling 'longevity' oil for Rs 3100 a bottle

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE