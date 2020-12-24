Czech Intel report highlights proliferation concerns from Pakistan, increased Chinese propaganda

Headlines

R Praggnanandhaa, India's 18-year-old, becomes youngest player to reach Chess World Cup final

CBI recovers gold jewellery worth Rs 1.6 crore from locker with Chief Sanitary Inspector's name

‘Virat Kohli is best batter in world': Shikhar Dhawan names his 'dream team' for ICC Men's World Cup, top 5 includes...

J-K: Indian Army stops infiltration attempt along LoC in Poonch; two Pakistani terrorists killed

Yuzvendra Chahal shares cryptic post after being excluded from India's Asia Cup squad

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

CBI recovers gold jewellery worth Rs 1.6 crore from locker with Chief Sanitary Inspector's name

‘Virat Kohli is best batter in world': Shikhar Dhawan names his 'dream team' for ICC Men's World Cup, top 5 includes...

Indian Matchmaking's Pradhyuman Maloo, who rejected 150 marriage proposals, now accused of domestic violence by wife

10 most venomous animals in the world

Dhirubhai Ambani Memorial House: Inside photos of Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 100 crore ancestral home 

Pakistani cricketers who married foreigners

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

IND vs IRE 2023, 2nd T20I highlights: Rinku Singh guides India to victory over Ireland by 33 runs

Salman Khan rocks a stylish new bald look; fans impressed and hoping for 'Tere Naam 2'

Insights on India's selection process for Asia Cup 2023: Ajit Agarkar & Rohit Sharma addresses the press conference

Indian Matchmaking's Pradhyuman Maloo, who rejected 150 marriage proposals, now accused of domestic violence by wife

Jailer crosses Rs 500 crore at box office, Rajinikanth-starrer becomes only the second Tamil film to achieve the feat

'He’s the protagonist...': Gulshan Devaiah slams portal for not naming Pankaj Tripathi in post about OMG 2's success

HomeWorld

World

Czech Intel report highlights proliferation concerns from Pakistan, increased Chinese propaganda

The annual report for 2019 lists Pakistan, along with North Korea, Syria, Iran, as "countries of proliferation concerns".

article-main
Latest News

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 02:10 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Czech Republic's national intelligence agency, Security Information Service, in its annual report has highlighted increased proliferation concerns from Pakistan, a worry pointed out by a German government report earlier this year.

The annual report for 2019, released a few weeks back, lists Pakistan along with North Korea, Syria, Iran as "countries of proliferation concerns" who "continued their covert attempts to procure internationally controlled items." The report explained, "The countries used less known or purpose-created companies and third countries for re-exportation and tried to disguise money transfers in order to avoid being traced back."

The fact that "disguise money transfers" were used will raise the question at Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Pakistan's stated commitment to take action on shady financial transactions.

It, however, comes as no surprise, given Pakistan's track record, especially with the infamous AQ Khan case who is called as "father of uranium enrichment project" in the country but has been involved in passing nuclear know-how to countries like Iran, North Korea and Libya.

The report points to the role played by Chinese intelligence agencies-- Ministry of State Security (MSS) and the Military Intelligence Department (MID) in the central European country.

It said, Chinese intelligence officers, use traditional covers such as diplomats, journalists or scholars or use social media and "took advantage of the fact that Czech businesses are welcoming towards Chinese investors."

Elaborating the modus operandi the report said Chinese entities in the Czech Republic – intelligence officers, diplomats, party officials "sought to find ways to influence public opinion, spread propaganda and present a positive image of the People's Republic of China, using both overt and covert influencing of Czech media."

Positive articles about China were "supposed to build a pro-Chinese environment and create new opportunities for Chinese expansion" and when they "reappeared later in the Chinese press, (they were) presented as the opinion of Czech mainstream media or even as the opinion of the whole Czech Republic."

The report specifically points out that Czech academia was particularly under the radar of Chinese intelligence who used the garb of exchange programmes and research to expand contacts and get information on domestic and foreign policy, defence, technology, energy projects.

 

 

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bihar: Four arrested for killing Araria journalist, 2 others on run

Ameesha Patel reveals she turned down Salman Khan's Tere Naam, SRK's Chalte Chalte, Sanjay Dutt's Munna Bhai due to...

This farmer's son built Rs 997266 crore company, donated 20 acres of land, was 'fifth son' of Mahatma Gandhi

Madhya Pradesh: Khajuraho-Udaipur train engine catches fire near Gwalior station, no casualties reported

Meet Saloni Sidana, doctor-turned-IAS who spent only Rs 500 on her wedding, now going viral for...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE