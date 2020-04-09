COVID-19 crisis: BRICS senior health officials to meet via video conference

Senior health officials of BRICS countries are all set to meet in next 15 days to discuss the COVID-19 crisis. The meet will happen via video conference and it is a Russia-led initiative given the fact that Russia is the Chair of the BRICS for the year 2020.

Senior health officials of BRICS countries are all set to meet in next 15 days to discuss the COVID-19 crisis. The meet will happen via video conference and it is a Russia-led initiative given the fact that Russia is the Chair of the BRICS for the year 2020.

More and more multilateral organisations are now meeting via video conference as travel restrictions disable any movement. Last month, SAARC and G20 leaders met via video conference and on Thursday the UNSC will be meeting via video conference.

Both Russia and India, being close strategic partners and members of G20, SCO and BRICS, have been closely coordinating with each other regarding the coronavirus pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin had spoken to each other on March 25 and discussed the global crisis.

On Thursday, Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov held a telephonic conversation to discuss the COVID challenge. According to sources, both sides decided to be in touch for monitoring and facilitating the emergent needs of medicines and equipment on both sides."

During the talks, both appreciated the close bilateral cooperation in ensuring the welfare of each other’s citizens in their respective countries. There are about 15,000 Indian students in Russia and about 5,000 Russian tourists in India.