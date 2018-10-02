Bangladesh Army appoints Susane Giti as first-ever woman major general

Susane Giti created history in Bangladesh as she became the first-ever woman major general in the army.

Army chief General Aziz Ahmed and Quartermaster General Lieutenant General Md Shamsul Haque presented her with a badge in the presence of senior military officials, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) release said.

Major General Giti's husband, Brigadier General (retd) Md Hossain Saad, was himself a specialist military physician.

Giti passed MBBS from Rajshahi Medical College in 1985. In 1986, she joined the Bangladesh Army as a physician.

In 1996, she became the first woman to receive an FCPS degree in haematology, according to the ISPR.

She also served as the expert pathologist for UN peacekeeping missions and several military hospitals.

Giti is currently serving as Head of Pathology Department of Armed Forces Medical College.

The Prime Minister has initiated a breakthrough in the women empowerment. By introducing a woman officer in the army as a Major General, another new horizon of that step was initiated, the ISPR release added.

The Rohingya Crisis

In separate news, Bangladesh has delayed the plans to begin relocating Rohingya Muslims to a remote island, officials said Monday, amid staunch opposition to the controversial idea among refugees living near the Myanmar border.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was slated to open the new settlement built to house 100,000 refugees on Bhashan Char on October 3, despite warnings the silty strip was prone to violent weather.

But a spokesman for Bangladesh's armed forces, which has overseen the $280 million-effort to transform the muddy islet into a habitable camp, said the opening ceremony had been delayed.

"We will announce a new date soon," Lieutenant Colonel Alamgir Kabir told AFP, without providing further details.

The controversial plan, first floated in 2015, was already well behind schedule.

Officials previously said they wanted to start moving refugees from overcrowded camps near the border with Myanmar to the island in June, before the monsoon season began.

(With agency inputs)