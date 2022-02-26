All you need to know about Russia-Ukraine crisis on day 3 of war

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 26, 2022, 11:17 AM IST
Today is the third day of Russia launching an invasion of Ukraine by land, air, and sea following a declaration of war by Russian President Vladimir Putin, in the biggest attack on a European state since World War II, on Thursday.
On Friday, the Russian Army continued with their invasion as missiles struck the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy beseeched with the international community to do more, saying sanctions announced so far were not enough to stop Russia.
As the tensions between Russia and Ukraine refuse to die down, here is all you need to know about it so far.
- Frequent artillery blasts could be heard in Kyiv coming from some distance from the city center. Russian troops attacked an army base located on the main avenue in Kyiv but the assault was repelled, the Ukrainian military said.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the Ukrainian military to overthrow leadership and negotiate peace.
- Ukraine and Russia are discussing a place and time for talks.
- Russia vetoed a draft UN Security Council resolution on Friday that would have deplored Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, while China, India, and UAE abstained from the vote.
- The White House said the United States would, in a rare but not unprecedented move, impose sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. The European Union and Canada are also imposing sanctions on Putin and Lavrov.
- The White House asked Congress to approve $6.4 billion in aid to address the humanitarian and security crisis.
- Ukraine said more than 1,000 Russian soldiers had been killed. Russia did not release casualty figures. The United Nations said 25 civilians had been killed and 102 wounded, figures that were likely to be a "significant under-estimate". None of the tolls could be independently verified.
- Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskiyy spoke to US President Joe Biden about strengthening sanctions, defence assistance.
- Moscow said its forces captured the strategic Hostomel aerodrome outside Kyiv and landed paratroopers in the area.
- The conflict could drive up to 5 million people to flee abroad, UN aid agencies said, adding that at least 100,000 people were uprooted and fuel, cash, and medical supplies are running low.