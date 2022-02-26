All you need to know about Russia-Ukraine crisis on day 3 of war

Today is the third day of Russia launching an invasion of Ukraine by land, air, and sea following a declaration of war by Russian President Vladimir Putin, in the biggest attack on a European state since World War II, on Thursday.

On Friday, the Russian Army continued with their invasion as missiles struck the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy beseeched with the international community to do more, saying sanctions announced so far were not enough to stop Russia.

As the tensions between Russia and Ukraine refuse to die down, here is all you need to know about it so far.