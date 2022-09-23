Search icon
After PM Modi’s advice to Putin, Russian envoy talks about ending Ukraine war; bats for India's seat at UNSC

The Russian ambassador to India talked about ending the hostilities with Ukraine after PM Modi’s advice to Putin over the war.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 04:51 PM IST

Russia Ukraine war has now advanced into its eighth month (Representational image)

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strong advice to Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the Russia-Ukraine war, the Russian ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, said on Friday that his country is considering ending the hostilities with Ukraine.

This comes just a day after MEA S Jaishankar echoed the statements of PM Modi and expressed “profound concern” over the war between Russia and Ukraine. Jaishankar had said that this is the time for dialogue and diplomacy and not war.

During the press briefing, the Russian envoy denied Moscow’s plans to occupy any Ukrainian territory and contended that his country wants to end the war in Ukraine provided any display or will by the other side. He also stressed that Russia did not create, but reacted to the provocation that NATO and the United States created.

Further taking a stance for India, the Russian envoy said, “We are strongly in support of India’s permanent membership at the United Nations Security Council. We have been very vocal about it.”

Alipos also said, “We want to end the hostilities. But when this will end, I can’t say. We don’t have any plans to occupy any Ukrainian territory. We are ready to stop hostilities at any moment provided any display of will by Ukraine.”

On being asked when the war will end, the Russian ambassador said that it was a difficult question to answer as the other side was speaking about continuing the military answers.

"It is a very difficult question We are prepared to cease hostilities. You know President Putin also told Prime Minister Narendra Modi. An agreement on stopping hostilities can be achieved, but the other side is speaking about continuing the military action", he said.

Earlier, PM Modi had met with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the SCO Summit 2022 in Uzbekistan and gave him a piece of strong advice on the Russia-Ukraine war. PM Modi urged Putin to end the hostilities in Ukraine, saying that “this is not the era of war.”

(With ANI inputs)

