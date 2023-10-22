Headlines

Daryl Mitchell breaks 48-year Kiwi drought, scores century in IND vs NZ World Cup 2023 match

Not Shah Rukh Khan, but this actor was Aditya Chopra’s first choice to play Raj in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

6.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Nepal's capital Kathmandu, leaves 20 houses damaged

IND vs NZ: New Zealand create World Cup history with Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell's record-breaking partnership

'What is taking place in Middle East is still not entirely clear…': EAM Jaishankar

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Daryl Mitchell breaks 48-year Kiwi drought, scores century in IND vs NZ World Cup 2023 match

Not Shah Rukh Khan, but this actor was Aditya Chopra’s first choice to play Raj in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

6.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Nepal's capital Kathmandu, leaves 20 houses damaged

Yoga asanas to strengthen knees

Fastest to score 2000 runs in ODIs

10 Bigg Boss contestants who became more popular than winners 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

IND vs NZ: India vs New Zealand Match Preview, Probable Playing 11, Head-To-Head And Prediction | WC

Saurrabh Kushwaha Opens Up About The Kiss Scene With Jitin In Kaala, Reveals His Parents’ Reaction

David Warner Hits 5th World Cup Hundred, Equals Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara | World Cup 2023

Not Shah Rukh Khan, but this actor was Aditya Chopra’s first choice to play Raj in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Koffee With Karan 8: Deepika Padukone says she has better chemistry with this actor other than Ranveer Singh

Watch: Anil Kapoor returns as Mr India? Boney Kapoor shares 'work in progress' video, hints at sequel

HomeWorld

World

6.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Nepal's capital Kathmandu, leaves 20 houses damaged

Twenty houses were damaged and 75 more developed cracks as the earthquake spreading panic among people, bringing back the painful memories of 2015 when a devastating quake killed about 9,000 people in Nepal.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 07:46 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A powerful earthquake of 6.1 magnitude rocked Nepal’s capital Kathmandu and damaged 20 houses on Sunday, spreading panic among people and bringing back the painful memories of 2015 when a devastating quake killed about 9,000 people.

According to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre, the earthquake with its epicentre in Dhading district was recorded at 7:39 a.m. The tremor was also felt in other districts of Bagmati and Gandaki provinces.

Although no causality was reported, there were landslides in various parts of the district, according to media reports. Twenty houses were damaged and 75 more have developed cracks at Kumaltari, Jwalamukhi Rural Municipality of Dhading due to the earthquake, the reports said. 

Dhading was hit by another three tremors of over 4 in magnitude on Sunday afternoon. According to the National Earthquake Monitoring Centre, earthquakes measuring 5.1, 5 and 4.1 magnitudes were recorded with their epicentre in Dhading district.

Former ward president Krishna Prasad Kapri said that the details of the damage caused by the earthquake are continuing. Rajesh Adhikari, a local resident, said that due to the frequent aftershocks of above 4 in magnitude, people stayed outside their houses.

Information Officer of the District Police Office and Deputy Superintendent of Police Santulal Prasad Jaiswar said detailed information on the damaged houses is being collected. Earlier, an aftershock measuring 4.3 occurred at 8.08 am followed by another of 4.3 in magnitude at 8.28 am and 4.1 at 8.59 am, according to Earthquake Measurement Centre. The quake and continuous tremors triggered panic among people.

Earthquakes are common in Nepal which is situated on the ridge where the Tibetan and Indian tectonic plates meet and advance two metres closer to one another every century which results in earthquakes. On October 16, Nepal’s Sudurpaschim province was hit by a 4.8-magnitude earthquake.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake and subsequent aftershocks killed around 9,000 and injured nearly 22,000 people in Nepal in 2015. A total of 3.5 million people were rendered homeless.

As the government’s post-disaster needs assessment (PDNA) report noted, Nepal is the 11th most earthquake-prone country in the world.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

ODI World Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Australia beat Pakistan by 62 runs

Salman Khan calls Arijit Singh's Leke Prabhu Ka Naam from Tiger 3 'best dance track': 'Every time Katrina Kaif and I...'

Kaala actor Saurrabh Kushwaha recalls how his parents supported him when he had no money during pandemic | Exclusive

Watch: Australian fan chants ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ out loud during AUS vs PAK match

Aadhaar Card update: Step-by-step guide to lock aadhaar online to avoid financial loss

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE