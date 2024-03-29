Zomato delivery man in tears as account allegedly blocked; company issues response

Distressed Zomato delivery partner in GTB Nagar, North Delhi, breaks down in tears after his account is blocked just before his sister's wedding.

In a heart-wrenching incident shared on social media platform X, a Zomato delivery partner found himself in dire straits in GTB Nagar, North Delhi. Soham Bhattacharya, the user who encountered the sobbing delivery partner, recounted the encounter, revealing a poignant tale just days before the man's sister's wedding.

This guy's sister's wedding is in few days & @zomato @zomatocare blocked his account! He was sobbing like anything near GTB Nagar, going to everyone and asking for some money. He told me he didn't eat anything saving it all for her wedding



The delivery partner, whose identity remains undisclosed, approached Bhattacharya in tears, disclosing that Zomato had blocked his account, leaving him in a desperate situation. With his sister's wedding looming, he had saved every penny for the event and was left without any means of sustenance.

Bhattacharya's post on March 28 accompanied by a photograph of the distressed delivery partner swiftly gained traction, garnering nearly 2 million views. The emotional appeal struck a chord not only with social media users but also caught the attention of Zomato.

We deeply value our delivery partners, and we understand the impact that actions like blocking an ID can have. Rest assured, we take such matters seriously. We assure you, we'll look into this. Our delivery partners are as important to us as our customers. — Zomato Care (@zomatocare) March 28, 2024

In response to the viral post, the official Zomato account expressed understanding of the gravity of the situation, acknowledging the impact of such actions. They assured Bhattacharya that they would investigate the matter earnestly.

Moved by the delivery partner's plight, Bhattacharya took proactive steps to aid him. He shared a QR code in the comments section, urging his followers to contribute in whatever way they could. Social media users responded with empathy, offering financial assistance to the distressed delivery partner.

In a further revelation, Bhattacharya disclosed that the delivery partner was also associated with Rapido, presumably to make ends meet after his Zomato account was blocked. This additional hardship emphasized the urgency of the situation and prompted an outpouring of support from the online community.