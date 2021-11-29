WATCH: Guests at wedding continue to enjoy food despite marriage hall on fire

In India, weddings are feasts where hundreds or friends and families are treated to delicious spreads of multiple cuisines. One such dinner spread appears to have been so irresistible that guests couldn’t stop eating despite a fire breaking out at the venue.

Despite the wedding pandal catching fire and erupting into flames in the background, guests are seen enjoying dinner at a wedding as if nothing has happened. The 24-second video that has gone viral on social media.

One man appears to be trapped in dilemma between finishing their dinner and paying attention to the potentially catastrophic situation unfolding in the background. As he devours the yummy spread, he spots a large fire behind him. But somehow, he appears less than concerned and continues to enjoy the meal in front of him.

The video was shared by a Facebook page called Indian Fire Service and is reportedly from Ansari Marriage Hall in Bhiwandi in Thane, Maharashtra. It was captioned, “Wedding pandal catches fire. The guest is torn between checking it out and gobbling the delicious meal. #bhiwandi #maharashtra”

The incident reportedly took place in the evening on Sunday, November 28 and the fire started from a storeroom in the marriage hall. Three fire engines had to be rushed to the spot. The fire reportedly caused damage to six two-wheelers, some chairs and decorations. Fortunately, there were no injuries from the incident.

While the exact cause wasn’t confirmed, officials suspect firecrackers used at the ceremony may have caused the fire.