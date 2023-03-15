Search icon
Viral video: Desi girl’s sexy belly dance on O Saki Saki burns the internet, watch

In the viral video, a pretty girl can be seen dancing on superhit Bollywood item number ‘O Saki Saki' from the film Batla House.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 11:06 AM IST

Viral video: Desi girl’s sexy belly dance on O Saki Saki burns the internet, watch
Desi girl's belly dance stuns netizens

Viral video: Social media platforms have now become very popular among people of all ages and it would not be wrong that videos and photos shared on social media platform like Instagram, Youtube, etc capture immediate attention of the netizens.

These days people share their dance videos on social media to become social media influencer and gain popularity. Many girls post their dance videos on social media these days and many of these dance videos or reels go viral on social media within no time. Now, a video of a girl showing her hot and sexy belly dance moves has gone viral on social media.

Check the viral video here:

In the viral video, a pretty girl can be seen dancing on superhit Bollywood item number ‘O Saki Saki.’ Her sizzling belly dancing moves are really superb and the girl is looking hot and sexy in a purple thigh-high slit belly dancing outfit. It would not be wrong to say that the girl can give tough competition to Bollwyood actress Nora Fatehi. It is to be noted that remixed version of ‘O Saki Saki’ has been picturised on Nora Fatehi.

The video is shared on YouTube by Ojasvi Verma and it has received over 35K views so far.

 

