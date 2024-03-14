Twitter
Viral

Viral video: Radhika Merchant performs garba with Orry in this latest clip from Jamnagar, watch

Orry took to Instagram and posted a never-before-seen video clip from Jamnagar, featuring himself and bride-to-be Radhika Merchant dancing the garba.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Mar 14, 2024, 08:09 PM IST

Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, graced the star-studded three-day pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Since then, he's been delighting his Instagram followers with glimpses from the festivities. Recently, Orry shared a viral video of himself dancing with the soon-to-be bride, Radhika Merchant.

Orry captioned the post as "Rhythm with Radhika Merchant." Alongside, he added a heart emoji.

 

 

In the video, Radhika Merchant dons a stunning golden gown, her hair elegantly tied back in a ponytail. Orry complements her attire in a vibrant multi-colored coat suit, his hair neatly gathered in a bun. They sway gracefully to the rhythm of Garba, while behind them, others joyfully dance with dandiya sticks on the stage.

Netizens reactions

In the comments section, fans swiftly shared their reactions. One exclaimed, "Radhika: Orry is absolutely killing it at Dandia! Amazing." Another fan gushed, "Orry and Radhika make the sweetest pair." Yet another chimed in, "Orry is just adorable, seriously." Comparing them to "two adorable school kids playing Garba," one fan delighted in their chemistry. Another admirer simply stated, "Orry and Radhika are both so adorable." Lastly, one fan couldn't resist but express, "Orry is just too cute."

 

