'Band karo': Viral video of woman grooving at crowded railway station angers internet, watch

Viral

'Band karo': Viral video of woman grooving at crowded railway station angers internet, watch

A viral video on Instagram captures a woman dancing in the midst of a busy railway station, earning over 9,600 likes.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 18, 2023, 08:15 AM IST

In an unexpected twist of events, a video capturing a woman's spontaneous dance performance amid the chaos of a crowded railway station has taken the internet by storm, eliciting a myriad of responses from netizens. The viral clip, posted on Instagram by user Saheli Rudra, has garnered over 9,600 likes, but the applause is far from unanimous.

The footage unfolds against the backdrop of a bustling railway station, synchronized with the departure of a densely packed train. The woman fearlessly dances, seemingly undeterred by the surrounding hustle and bustle. While some viewers may cringe at the audacity of such a public display, others commend the woman for embracing her passion in the midst of a crowd.

However, not everyone is applauding the impromptu performance. Critics swiftly labeled the act as a "publicity stunt" and accused the woman of seeking attention through unconventional means. Calls for the Indian Railways to enforce fines for such behavior have gained traction, with the goal of maintaining a serene environment for fellow passengers.

The reaction on Instagram has been diverse, reflecting the polarized nature of public opinion. One user expressed admiration, stating, "Bas itna hi confidence chahiye life me," highlighting the appreciation for the woman's self-assured demeanor. Another injected humor into the discourse, commenting, "Or idhr me apna dance bnd kr deti hu when my mom enters my room," drawing a humorous parallel between personal and public spaces.

In a more concerned tone, an individual noted, "Dance karna hai na to sambhal ke karo Piche ladke Dar ja rahe hain," emphasizing the potential risks associated with such bold performances, especially in crowded settings. Adding a touch of levity, a user quipped, "Dance India dance ki future winner," introducing a light-hearted perspective to the ongoing debate.

