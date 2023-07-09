Viral video: Influencer dances on Delhi Metro platform, internet says ‘please band karo’

Viral video: Influencer dances on Delhi Metro platform(Image credit: Instagram)

New Delhi: Despite the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's (DMRC) repeated warnings against recording videos within train coaches, there continue to be instances where commuters disregard these rules. Recently, a video featuring an influencer dancing to a popular Bollywood song at a Delhi Metro station has gone viral on social media, provoking widespread anger and frustration among users. The individual in the video has been identified as Seema Kanojiya.

In the viral clip, Seema can be observed dancing inside the metro coach and later on the station platform. While some co-passengers in the background appear perplexed by the sight, the majority choose to ignore her. The video showcases a blatant disregard for the rules and regulations set by the DMRC, and it has sparked outrage among viewers who condemn such behavior as disruptive and disrespectful to fellow passengers.

The video in question has garnered significant attention on social media, accumulating more than 12,000 likes. However, this popularity has not been met with approval from the majority of users, as many express their displeasure with the situation. Some individuals assert that the Delhi Metro has transformed into an entertainment hub, raising concerns about its primary purpose as a means of transportation. Additionally, it is explained that such incidents make co-passengers uncomfortable, further adding to the frustration.

One user's comment reflects a call for action, stating, "Delhi Metro needs a serious check-up if true, as it seems like a new location for reel makers."

Another user's comment, "When shameless meets mannerless, this feat happens," highlights the strong disapproval of the behavior displayed in the video.

A third user directs their frustration towards the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), questioning when they will take appropriate measures against such individuals. .