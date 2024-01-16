Viral video: IndiGo passengers eat on Mumbai tarmac after 12-hour flight delay, watch

Passengers aboard an IndiGo flight from Goa to Delhi faced a 12-hour delay when the flight was diverted to Mumbai due to poor visibility.

In a bizarre turn of events, passengers aboard IndiGo flight 6E2195 from Goa to Delhi experienced a harrowing 12-hour ordeal after their flight was diverted to Mumbai due to poor visibility conditions in Delhi. Scheduled to take off at 2.25 pm on Sunday, the flight finally landed in Mumbai at 11.40 pm, leading to an unexpected incident that has since gone viral on social media.

@HardeepSPuri @JM_Scindia @PMOIndia @ABPNews @republic @aajtak @IndiGo6E Flight number 6E

2195 from goa to Delhi has been delayed for 20 hrs and now they have landed at Mumbai Airport instead of Delhi. Totally unsafe for women traveller's nocourtesy in indigo staff. pic.twitter.com/3uWiIQ1yjO — Anchit Syal (@AnchitSyal) January 14, 2024

As the aircraft connected to the stepladder, ground staff instructed passengers to disembark. Despite the airline providing food packets in the coach intended to transport them to Terminal 1, the frustrated passengers, upset by the unscheduled stopover, refused to board. Instead, they opted to collect their food packets and sat down on the tarmac next to the parked aircraft to have their dinner.

The situation escalated to the point where airport authorities had to call in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel to cordon off the protesting passengers, according to an airline official.

IndiGo issued an apology on Monday for the incident, acknowledging the inconvenience caused. In a statement, the airline said, "We are aware of the incident involving IndiGo flight 6E2195 from Goa to Delhi on January 14, 2024. The flight was diverted to Mumbai due to low visibility conditions in Delhi. We sincerely apologize to our customers and are currently looking into the incident. We will take necessary steps to avoid any such instances in the future."

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport also released a statement, explaining that the passengers were cordoned off into a safety zone after refusing to board the airline coach. The statement mentioned that the flight diversion was due to unfavorable weather conditions, and irate passengers rushed out of the aircraft as soon as the step ladder was connected.

Monday witnessed significant disruptions at Mumbai airport, particularly with flights arriving from Delhi. By 10.45 pm, all 33 flights arriving in the city were delayed by 20 minutes to three hours. IndiGo and Air India flights experienced the most delays, with disruptions continuing into the evening peak hours.