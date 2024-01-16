Headlines

Meet highest paid Malayalam actor, not Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, net worth is..

Meet fitness trainer who helped Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani lose 108 kg, earlier he used to...

Mukesh Ambani's Jio launches Republic Day offer: Unlimited calls, 5G data, OTT, coupons at just Rs…

Emmy Awards 2024 full list of winners: Succession, The Bear, win big; Beef sweeps acting honours

NASA shares mesmerizing images of distant galaxies, internet is impressed

Viral video: IndiGo passengers eat on Mumbai tarmac after 12-hour flight delay, watch

Passengers aboard an IndiGo flight from Goa to Delhi faced a 12-hour delay when the flight was diverted to Mumbai due to poor visibility.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Jan 16, 2024, 11:58 AM IST

In a bizarre turn of events, passengers aboard IndiGo flight 6E2195 from Goa to Delhi experienced a harrowing 12-hour ordeal after their flight was diverted to Mumbai due to poor visibility conditions in Delhi. Scheduled to take off at 2.25 pm on Sunday, the flight finally landed in Mumbai at 11.40 pm, leading to an unexpected incident that has since gone viral on social media.

As the aircraft connected to the stepladder, ground staff instructed passengers to disembark. Despite the airline providing food packets in the coach intended to transport them to Terminal 1, the frustrated passengers, upset by the unscheduled stopover, refused to board. Instead, they opted to collect their food packets and sat down on the tarmac next to the parked aircraft to have their dinner.

The situation escalated to the point where airport authorities had to call in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel to cordon off the protesting passengers, according to an airline official.

IndiGo issued an apology on Monday for the incident, acknowledging the inconvenience caused. In a statement, the airline said, "We are aware of the incident involving IndiGo flight 6E2195 from Goa to Delhi on January 14, 2024. The flight was diverted to Mumbai due to low visibility conditions in Delhi. We sincerely apologize to our customers and are currently looking into the incident. We will take necessary steps to avoid any such instances in the future."

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport also released a statement, explaining that the passengers were cordoned off into a safety zone after refusing to board the airline coach. The statement mentioned that the flight diversion was due to unfavorable weather conditions, and irate passengers rushed out of the aircraft as soon as the step ladder was connected.

Monday witnessed significant disruptions at Mumbai airport, particularly with flights arriving from Delhi. By 10.45 pm, all 33 flights arriving in the city were delayed by 20 minutes to three hours. IndiGo and Air India flights experienced the most delays, with disruptions continuing into the evening peak hours.

