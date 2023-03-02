'Ooh La La': Girl in hot saree burns internet with her sexy dance on Tip Tip Barsa Paani, viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: If you're looking for something to get you through the middle of the week, we've got a video for you. So, a video of girl dancing to the iconic song Tip Tip Barsa Paani from the Mohra film has gone insanely viral on the internet. Well, the girl's performance on the peppy track is making the internet groove too and you should definitely check it out.

In the viral video, the girl donning a hot yellow saree can be seen shaking a leg to Tip Tip Barsa Paani, a song from the film Mohra. The girl actually embodied the lyrics of the song and danced like nobody was watching.

Her expressions and her sexy moves earned cheers and claps from everyone on the internet and we are sure you will end up watching the clip on loop, just like us. Amazing is the word, quite literally! Moreover, the girl's sexy expressions were a treat to watch and you should not miss out on the clip.

The video amassed over a 107,000 views after being shared online. Netizens were incredibly delighted and just couldn't get enough of her sexy dance performance.

Reactions:

An individual posted, "Omg,This is beyond outstanding." A second person added, "What a iconic performance." "This is so amazing . So good and sexy !!!! well done," wrote a third. A fourth person wrote, "woah performance of the year goes to you." Many others have reacted using fire emojis in the comments section.