Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

'Ooh La La': Girl in hot saree burns internet with her sexy dance on Tip Tip Barsa Paani, viral video

Well, the girl's performance on the peppy track is making the internet groove too and you should definitely check it out.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 05:21 PM IST

'Ooh La La': Girl in hot saree burns internet with her sexy dance on Tip Tip Barsa Paani, viral video
screengrab

New Delhi: If you're looking for something to get you through the middle of the week, we've got a video for you. So, a video of girl dancing to the iconic song Tip Tip Barsa Paani from the Mohra film has gone insanely viral on the internet. Well, the girl's performance on the peppy track is making the internet groove too and you should definitely check it out.

In the viral video, the girl donning a hot yellow saree can be seen shaking a leg to Tip Tip Barsa Paani, a song from the film Mohra. The girl actually embodied the lyrics of the song and danced like nobody was watching.

Her expressions and her sexy moves earned cheers and claps from everyone on the internet and we are sure you will end up watching the clip on loop, just like us. Amazing is the word, quite literally! Moreover, the girl's sexy expressions were a treat to watch and you should not miss out on the clip.

The video amassed over a 107,000 views after being shared online. Netizens were incredibly delighted and just couldn't get enough of her sexy dance performance.

Reactions:
An individual posted, "Omg,This is beyond outstanding." A second person added, "What a iconic  performance." "This is so amazing . So good and sexy !!!! well done," wrote a third. A fourth person wrote, "woah performance of the year goes to you." Many others have reacted using fire emojis in the comments section.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Valentine’s Day 2023: Apple AirPods, iPhone, and other Apple gifts at discount in Flipkart sale
Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki eVX concept SUV breaks cover, to be launched in 2025
Meet Rabia Sidhu, Navjot Singh Sidhu's daughter who is more beautiful than super models
Hina Khan looks impeccably hot in white coloured monokini, check pics here
Why is National Tourism Day celebrated on January 25? Know five interesting facts about the day
Speed Reads
More
First-image
KCET 2023 Registration begins at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in: See exam date, time, how to apply here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.