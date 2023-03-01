Headlines

Viral

Viral video: Desi boys in sarees groove to Desi Girl at friend’s wedding, internet reacts

What has people laughing is their choice of clothing. At their friend's wedding, the men decided to wear sarees and dance to Desi Girl.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 12:54 PM IST

New Delhi: Weddings would be incomplete without some jhakaas naach gaana. A viral social media video almost perfectly captures the wedding fever. The clip shows the groom's friends dancing to a popular Hindi song. What has people laughing is their choice of clothing. At their friend's wedding, the men decided to wear sarees and dance to Desi Girl.

The now-viral video was shared on Instagram by a page called Wedding Choreography by Revati. A group of men can be seen grooving to Priyanka Chopra's song in the short clip. Dressed in sarees, the squad set the dance floor on blaze. They were later joined by two women, and the entire performance was incredible!

The video went crazy viral on social media and these boys received numerous compliments in the comments section. Here are some of the reactions:

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:
“Mauj kardi,” wrote an Instagram user. “Mazza aagya bhai,” shared another. “Love these boys,” posted a third. “Hahaha this was literaaly the best,” expressed a fourth.

