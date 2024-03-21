‘Sundar Pichai to join Apple…’: Highest paid Indian CEO’s image with Apple chief Tim Cook goes viral

Apple and Google are two of the biggest and most valuable companies in the world. While Google is spearheaded by the highest paid Indian CEO Sundar Pichai, Apple is led by Tim Cook. The two tech giants are fierce rivals and don’t shy away from taking a dig at each other. However, an image of Sundar Pichai and Tim Cook is now doing rounds on X, giving birth to some weird speculations. An X account has shared an old picture of Apple CEO Tim Cook and Google CEO Sundar Pichai sitting at the restaurant. While a few saw this as an opportunity for a memefest, many predicted that the two are planning a merger. A user even went ahead to ask whether Sundar Pichai is joining Apple. Take a look at the hilarious reactions of netizens.



They cooking something !!



Or they PICHing something to COOK



( Ik it’s a really bad joke ) — Mr. K (@Mr_K_here) March 18, 2024

Probably the Google AI going into iPhone discussions. — Conquests of the Impossible (@Conquestsbook) March 19, 2024

Apple is reportedly in talks with Google to bring new generative AI features to iPhones via Google’s Gemini. According to Bloomberg, Apple is planning to license Gemini for the future Apple iPhone models. AI chatbots, coding assistants, and more features are likely to be included in next-gen models.