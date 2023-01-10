Pathaan trailer: Twitter flooded with funny memes as SRK returns to big screen after 4 years.

Pathaan trailer: Moments after the trailer of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's movie Pathaan was released, netizens reacted to it with funny memes. Fans also shared their excitement as well as praise for the actor.

The film is set to release on January 25. Apart from SRK, Deepika and John, actors Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana will also be seen in the lead roles.

The film is directed by Siddharth Anand. The two-minute-long trailer showcases SRK and Deepika as spy agents standing against a powerful enemy, played by John Abraham, who is planning a big attack in India.

Here's how netizens reacted to the trailer:

Since ZERO release till PathaanTrailer. 4 Saal 20 din or 35,544 hrs or 2,132,640 minutespic.twitter.com/hgMc68XjS3 — Javed (Fan) (@JoySRKian_2) January 10, 2023

SRKIAN AND FINALLY PathaanTrailer pic.twitter.com/erVYUjIGd9 — AMIR KHAN .CEO OF CKT (@AMIRKSRKIAN) January 10, 2023

PathaanTrailer pe blockbuster response dekhkr



SRK Fandom :pic.twitter.com/HnzZA29qrE — Javed (Fan) (@JoySRKian_2) January 10, 2023

Boycott gang finding reason in PathaanTrailer to boycott Pathaan. pic.twitter.com/P9iZDhiYRQ — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) January 10, 2023

Jab pathan trailer mein ek bhi galti na mile tab kuch SRK haters PathaanTrailer pic.twitter.com/J3m32586Et — Meme Professor (@Meme_Professor9) January 10, 2023

Earlier, the makers unveiled the songs from the movie --`Besharam Rang` and `Jhoome Jo Pathaan` -- which received massive responses from the fans. Pathaan marks Deepika and Shah Rukh`s fourth collaboration after their super hit films `Om Shanti Om`, `Happy New Year` and `Chennai Express`. Check out the Pathaan trailer below: