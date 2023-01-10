Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Pathaan trailer: Twitter flooded with funny memes as SRK returns to big screen after 4 years

Pathaan trailer: The two-minute-long trailer showcases SRK and Deepika as spy agents

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 07:01 PM IST

Pathaan trailer: Twitter flooded with funny memes as SRK returns to big screen after 4 years
Pathaan trailer: Twitter flooded with funny memes as SRK returns to big screen after 4 years.

Pathaan trailer: Moments after the trailer of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's movie Pathaan was released, netizens reacted to it with funny memes. Fans also shared their excitement as well as praise for the actor. 

The film is set to release on January 25. Apart from SRK, Deepika and John, actors Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana will also be seen in the lead roles.

The film is directed by Siddharth Anand. The two-minute-long trailer showcases SRK and Deepika as spy agents standing against a powerful enemy, played by John Abraham, who is planning a big attack in India.

Here's how netizens reacted to the trailer:

 

 

 

 

READ | VIDEO: Now, plane door OPENS mid-air, luggage flies into air

Earlier, the makers unveiled the songs from the movie --`Besharam Rang` and `Jhoome Jo Pathaan` -- which received massive responses from the fans. Pathaan marks Deepika and Shah Rukh`s fourth collaboration after their super hit films `Om Shanti Om`, `Happy New Year` and `Chennai Express`. Check out the Pathaan trailer below:

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
FIFA World Cup 2022: Check out gorgeous WAGs of World Cup bound players
Shark Tank judge Anupam Mittal's wife is no less than a filmy beauty, see PICS
Who is Raashii Khanna? 5 unknown facts about Yodha star who made her Bollywood debut with Madras Cafe
In Pics | 'Violent blast' kills six, injures several in Turkey’s Istanbul
Virat Kohli vs Cristiano Ronaldo: 6 similarities between two legends
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Moscow-Goa flight makes emergency landing in Jamnagar after bomb threat
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.