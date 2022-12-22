Optical Illusion: We challenge you spot the strawberry within 8 seconds

Image credit: Brightside

New Delhi: The most recent Internet sensations are optical illusions. Because they provide a quick sense of accomplishment, netizens are becoming addicted to optical illusion challenges. In an age when people's attention spans vary greatly, optical illusions not only capture but also maintain their attention and keep them returning for more. This highlights the significance of optical illusions in today's society. People are perplexed by a new optical illusion. You have 10 seconds to find the strawberry hidden in the image below. Will you be able to do it? Let us check again.

At first glance, the strawberry that has blended into the background is difficult to identify. Individuals with sharp eyesight, on the other hand, will be able to spot the strawberry within the time limit. The time limit is reduced because the challenge is relatively simple. The timer is counting down, so hurry up. How many of you have spotted the strawberry? We'll help you if you can't find the strawberry! Here's the answer.

