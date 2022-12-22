Search icon
Optical Illusion: We challenge you to spot panda hidden among penguins

To complete the challenge, you must spot the panda within 7 seconds.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 03:07 PM IST

Image credit: Brightside

New Delhi: "Optical illusions" are images that deceive your brain and challenge your observation skills. The three types of optical illusions are cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions. The allure of optical illusions is that they temporarily capture the user's attention. It's a great mental workout. To improve your concentration and observation skills, it is recommended that you practise optical illusions on a regular basis. Do you have a keen attention to detail? Let's put it to the test with an optical illusion test right now.

To complete the challenge, you must spot the panda within 7 seconds. The task at hand is to spot a panda hidden in plain sight in this optical illusion image. The best way to find the panda in this image is to carefully examine it and see if you can spot anything that looks like a panda shape. Have you discovered the panda? Hurry up, the clock is ticking. The panda has successfully blended in with the penguins, making identification difficult at first.

Do you spot the the panda? The challenge has come down to the wire. And then there was time. How many of you were aware of the panda? Do you want to know where you can find the the panda? Here's the answer

