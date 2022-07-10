Meet the 'world’s youngest snake catcher' in this viral video

Instagram(@snake._.world)

If you are someone who enjoys scrolling reels on Instagram, then you must have seen several snake videos by now. Another such video is now doing rounds on the internet. The video shows a young boy trying to catch a snake like it’s a normal thing to do.

Netizens are amazed to see the young one standing calmly around a large snake. Many of them call him the youngest snake catcher of the world.

READ | Girl ditches groom’s name on wedding mehendi to get iconic paintings, watch viral video

The video shows the little boy pulling a snake by holding its tail. The snake is seen curling around a wooden pillar but the toddler seems determined in her plan.

Though it seems like the kid is pulling the snake, it’s appropriate to say that the boy is playing with the snake.

The entire incident has been recorded on a professional camera and has won lots of hearts on the internet. The viral video, shared by Instagram user snake._.world, has already garnered over 4000 likes.

The video includes a text which reads, “Normal day in Australia”.

Watch the viral video here:

Instagram users are impressed with the brave hearted kiddo. Many have come up with their own version of story to explain what is actually happening. Others are simply adoring the baby.

“So cute”, commented a user.

Another one said, “Daddy can I keep it ! Oh please daddy”.

Another user jumps into the trail of witty comments and writes, “he doesn’t want to go to the dentist”.

“Daddy look what I’m cooking for dinner”, said another passing a hilarious remark.

What’s your take on this cute viral video?