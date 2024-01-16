Headlines

Meet man, not an Indian, who was sacked from Sundar Pichai-led Google after 19 years due to...

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Jan 16, 2024, 06:08 AM IST

Serving Google faithfully for an uninterrupted 19 years turned out to be less rewarding for one employee. When the wave of layoffs swept through, this man, too, found themselves on the receiving end of an exit from Google in the latest round. 

Now, the man has candidly shared the poignant tale of their layoff. Kevin Bourrillion, a senior software engineer at Google, expressed on Ex, "The end of an era! After contributing to Google for 19 years, with the team I founded, comprising more than 16 individuals, I made a difficult decision yesterday morning. Ultimately, I had to bear the brunt, only to discover that I was let go."

While the layoff is undeniably painful, Bourrillion views it positively, recognising that being laid off will allow them to relax, spend quality time with family, and pursue personal interests. 

He stated, "Currently, I have no plans to rush into anything else. I have a lot to do—riding a bicycle, reading, relearning drums, embarking on new travels, and enjoying family time, etc."

Concluding his post, Bourrillion said, "I spent 19 years there, and I perceive the people I worked with and the experiences I had as a tremendous blessing. In my case, there's no need for expressions of sympathy! And with that, I'm about to discover how I truly want to live my life."

Earlier this week, a tech giant confirmed a substantial reduction in its workforce across hardware, core engineering, and Google Assistant teams. In January of the previous year, Google laid off 12,000 individuals, roughly 6 percent of its full-time employees. Towards the end of the year, the tech giant also implemented job cuts in its hiring and news divisions.

