Man changes height on Bumble to 6 feet 2 inches and this happens next...

A Bumble user from Delhi, Aman, sparked a conversation online after experiencing a surge in matches by changing his height to 190 cm on the dating app.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 09:12 AM IST

In a surprising turn of events, a Bumble user from Delhi has reported a remarkable increase in his match count after making a simple adjustment to his profile. Aman, a software developer and the user in question, disclosed the intriguing findings of his social experiment, which are rapidly gaining traction on various platforms.

Bumble, the popular online dating application, operates on a "swipe right" mechanism, allowing users to express interest in potential matches. If both users reciprocate interest, the app registers it as a match, facilitating further interaction.

Aman shared that he altered only one aspect of his profile—the height setting, changing it to 190 cm (approximately 6 feet and 2 inches). Astonishingly, he claims that this minor modification resulted in a whopping nine matches in a single day.

"Changed my height to 190cm on Bumble as a joke. Got 9 matches in a day. Nothing else in my profile was changed," Aman revealed in his post.

Offering a humorous yet insightful perspective, he added, "I've realized, you're not ugly, you're not poor, you're not unfunny, you're just short."

Aman's experience prompted other Bumble users on the platform to share their own stories of tweaking their profiles for similar effects. One user, after modifying their bio to include the title "founder/CEO- fincap labs," reported a flood of new matches.

The discussion also touched upon the issue of height and body image, with one user questioning if height shaming is an unspoken part of body shaming. The sentiment was echoed by another user who noted, "Looks like men too are judged by their body, but since they are men, nobody cares."

The conversation expanded to include various perspectives, as a user who stands at 190 cm admitted to questioning himself. Meanwhile, another user shared a contrasting real-life experience, stating, "Happens with me on hinge, but Bumble is barren."

As the discussion delved deeper, opinions on dating apps as platforms for superficial judgment surfaced. A user remarked, "Dating apps have always acted as places where you either get 'validation' or 'self-doubt.' However, there are a few people who read the prompts before making a choice. They defo are for the keeps."

