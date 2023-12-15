Man's attempt to kill cockroach ends in apartment explosion, here's what happened

A Japanese man's attempt to eliminate a cockroach with excessive insecticide led to an unexpected apartment explosion in Kumamoto.

In a bizarre incident that unfolded in Kumamoto's Chuo Ward, a 54-year-old Japanese man inadvertently turned his attempt to kill a single cockroach into a full-blown apartment explosion. The incident, which took place around midnight on December 10, has since gained attention after reports in the Mainichi Shimbun detailed the peculiar chain of events.

Disturbed by the presence of a cockroach inside his apartment, the man opted for an aggressive solution. Armed with insecticide, he sprayed a substantial amount in an effort to rid his living space of the unwanted guest. Shockingly, a mere minute later, an explosion rocked the apartment, shattering a balcony window. Fortunately, the resident sustained only minor injuries in the blast, with burn marks near his kotatsu, a traditional Japanese heating table.

Authorities revealed that incidents involving explosions linked to insecticide use near electrical outlets have been reported to the National Consumer Affairs Center of Japan. Pest removal companies emphasized the dangers of spraying pesticides near electrical components, warning that it could lead to damage and injuries.

Philip Koehler, a Professor of Entomology at the University of Florida, cautioned against the hazardous practice, stating, "Applying liquid sprays in certain areas may be extremely hazardous." He highlighted the risk of electrical shock and the potential ignition of flammable substances near pilot lights and gas flames from heaters and appliances.

The news of the peculiar incident quickly spread across social media platforms, generating amusement and laughter among users. Comments ranged from inquiries about the fate of the cockroach to humorous speculations about the resilient nature of modern roaches.

This incident recalls a similar, albeit more destructive, event in the United States. In 2017, an Ohio woman accidentally set her entire home ablaze while attempting to eliminate bed bugs with rubbing alcohol. The woman, in Cincinnati, inadvertently sparked a fire near an open flame, resulting in injuries to three people and leaving ten others homeless, as reported by CBS News.