IPL 2024: Meet 'mystery girl' spotted with Mumbai Indians' Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, she is..

As the IPL season unfolds, Mumbai Indians' early losses raise concerns while a mystery girl, identified as actress Sejal Jaiswal, emerges alongside star player Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya.

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) season heats up, social media platforms buzz with excitement, particularly centered around star players and unexpected appearances. This year, all eyes are on Mumbai Indians' key players, Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma, for reasons that are clear to cricket enthusiasts everywhere.

In recent days, a mystery girl has been making waves, appearing in photographs alongside Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya, sparking curiosity among fans eager to uncover her identity. Identified as Sejal Jaiswal, an actress by profession, she has been gaining attention not just for her association with Sharma but also for her roles in popular television serials such as 'Dil Mange More' and 'Dating in Dark'. Beginning her journey in the world of modeling at the age of 19, Jaiswal's fandom for the Mumbai Indians is evident from the glimpses shared on social media.

However, amidst the off-field intrigue, the Mumbai Indians have faced a turbulent start to the IPL season. With two consecutive losses, the pressure is mounting on captain Hardik Pandya, as the team grapples with early setbacks.

In their recent match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Mumbai Indians found themselves on the receiving end of a spectacular display of batting prowess. SRH openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma set the stage with aggressive innings, followed by Heinrich Klaasen's explosive performance, propelling SRH to a record-breaking total. Their staggering score of 277/1 surpassed the previous IPL record of 263 runs set by Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2013.

Despite the star-studded lineup of Mumbai Indians, including Pandya and Sharma, the team could only muster 246/5 in their allotted 20 overs, resulting in a crushing defeat by a margin of 231 runs.

Reflecting on the match, Hardik Pandya acknowledged the challenge posed by SRH's formidable batting lineup, emphasizing the difficulty faced by bowlers on a conducive batting track.