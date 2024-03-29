Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet farmer’s daughter who cracked UPSC exam twice by 24 to become IAS officer, sister is IPS officer, her AIR was…

'Need to establish...': PM Modi and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates discuss India's digital revolution

Adani Power makes massive move to reduce interest rate, consolidates loans worth Rs 197000000000 of...

After US and Germany, UN reacts to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest before Lok Sabha Elections: ‘Hope that in India…’

IPL 2024: Meet 'mystery girl' spotted with Mumbai Indians' Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, she is..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet farmer’s daughter who cracked UPSC exam twice by 24 to become IAS officer, sister is IPS officer, her AIR was…

'Need to establish...': PM Modi and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates discuss India's digital revolution

Meet masked villain of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, actor with flop Bollywood debut, who gave Rs 600-crore blockbuster

Tips for summer skincare

10 densely populated countries

10 Bollywood hits with tragic endings

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

Crew review: This fun, fabulous, female heist film rides on Tabu, Kriti, Kareena's chemistry; never fails to entertain

Meet masked villain of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, actor with flop Bollywood debut, who gave Rs 600-crore blockbuster

Meet star kid with flop debut, has no blockbuster, but still more popular than Alia, Katrina, Deepika, Kareena

HomeViral

Viral

IPL 2024: Meet 'mystery girl' spotted with Mumbai Indians' Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, she is..

As the IPL season unfolds, Mumbai Indians' early losses raise concerns while a mystery girl, identified as actress Sejal Jaiswal, emerges alongside star player Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Mar 29, 2024, 10:58 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) season heats up, social media platforms buzz with excitement, particularly centered around star players and unexpected appearances. This year, all eyes are on Mumbai Indians' key players, Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma, for reasons that are clear to cricket enthusiasts everywhere.

In recent days, a mystery girl has been making waves, appearing in photographs alongside Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya, sparking curiosity among fans eager to uncover her identity. Identified as Sejal Jaiswal, an actress by profession, she has been gaining attention not just for her association with Sharma but also for her roles in popular television serials such as 'Dil Mange More' and 'Dating in Dark'. Beginning her journey in the world of modeling at the age of 19, Jaiswal's fandom for the Mumbai Indians is evident from the glimpses shared on social media.

However, amidst the off-field intrigue, the Mumbai Indians have faced a turbulent start to the IPL season. With two consecutive losses, the pressure is mounting on captain Hardik Pandya, as the team grapples with early setbacks.

In their recent match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Mumbai Indians found themselves on the receiving end of a spectacular display of batting prowess. SRH openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma set the stage with aggressive innings, followed by Heinrich Klaasen's explosive performance, propelling SRH to a record-breaking total. Their staggering score of 277/1 surpassed the previous IPL record of 263 runs set by Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2013.

Despite the star-studded lineup of Mumbai Indians, including Pandya and Sharma, the team could only muster 246/5 in their allotted 20 overs, resulting in a crushing defeat by a margin of 231 runs.

Reflecting on the match, Hardik Pandya acknowledged the challenge posed by SRH's formidable batting lineup, emphasizing the difficulty faced by bowlers on a conducive batting track.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Byju's gets a sigh of relief, NCLT refuses to defer EGM over rights issue

Meet Indian genius, who is youngest CEO, runs over 56 companies, he is from...

Imtiaz Ali reveals this actor recommended Diljit Dosanjh for Amar Singh Chamkila: 'We were thinking...'

Mathura Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Check key candidates, past results and other important details

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth say they are engaged, flaunt engagement rings day after reported wedding; see viral pic

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement