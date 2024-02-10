Hyena mistakenly provokes hippo in viral video, what happens next will shock you

A viral video capturing a perilous encounter between a hyena and a seemingly lifeless hippo in Tanzania's Ngorongoro Crater has taken the internet by storm.

The internet's fascination with viral animal videos has taken a chilling turn as a recent clip highlights the unsuspected danger posed by seemingly placid creatures like hippos. Shared on the Instagram account safari.travel.ideas, renowned for its content featuring forests and wild animals, the video has swiftly captured the attention of viewers worldwide.

The footage unfolds in a marshy area, capturing a spine-chilling encounter between a hyena and a seemingly lifeless hippo. In a grave miscalculation, the hyena approaches the motionless hippo, seizing the opportunity to scratch it, presuming it to be deceased. To the hyena's horror, the hippo abruptly awakens and starts turning around. Realizing its mistake, the hyena desperately attempts to retreat, but the hippo, demonstrating unexpected agility, swiftly gives chase.

The video, reportedly filmed in Tanzania at the Ngorongoro Crater, a location renowned for its diverse wildlife, has amassed a staggering 8.2 million views. Shocked viewers flooded the comments section with awe and amazement. One user aptly pointed out, "Hippos are the most dangerous animal in Africa, even though it doesn’t eat meat," shedding light on the deceptive nature of these seemingly docile creatures. Another commenter highlighted the remarkable speed of hippos in the water, emphasizing the potential danger they can pose.

This harrowing encounter serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictability of wildlife, even in seemingly tranquil environments.