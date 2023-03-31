Government employee fined Rs 8 lakh from salary, 10% pay cut for smoking during work hours

Representational Image

During office hours, Chai (tea) breaks or sutta (cigarette) breaks are very common. Most offices in several countries make space for people to go out for breaks but while Covid lockdown, many office workers who worked from home undoubtedly missed it. Smoking kills, but in Japan, it can also reduce your payments.

A 61-year-old government employee was fined Rs 1.44 million yen (Rs 8 lakh approx) for smoking during office hours. According to the report by The Mainichi, the employee smoked a total of 4,512 times forever a period of 14 and half years during work hours.

Three workers of the finance department were disciplined by the Osaka prefectural administration. After receiving numerous warnings for smoking while at work, they were obliged to take a 10% salary decrease for six months.

Of the three, the 61-year-old worker smoked for a total of 355 hours and 19 minutes while performing his or her job. As a director, he was requested to return 1.44 million yen from his salary and take a 10 per cent pay cut since it was determined that he had broken the Local Public Service Act's "duty of devotion," reported Mint.

The staff received this punishment following numerous warnings. The human resources department was informed about their smoking habits earlier in September 2022. The three employees ignored the warnings from the supervisor and carried on. The three workers lied to their supervisor in the same year's December about not smoking when he discovered that they had been doing it frequently ever since.

Smoking was completely outlawed in government buildings like workplaces and public schools in Osaka starting in 2008. The nation is renowned for its rigorous work culture. The rules are seriously meant to be taken in office.