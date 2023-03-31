IRCTC: From paying fine for puling emergency chain to switching off lights, know these 8 rules of Indian Railways

IRCTC: Know these 8 rules of Indian Railways

Indian Railways is one of the longest railway lines in the world. Most of the cities of India are connected by railways. The 177-year-old Indian Railways is spread over an area of 68 thousand kilometres. According to a report by IANS, more than 2 crore passengers travel by Indian Railways every day.

Railways have made some rules to provide better facilities to passengers. 8 rules should be followed during the journey. Read below.

1. Can I extend my journey while travelling?

If you want to continue your journey even after you have reached the location that you decided on earlier, then you can continue your journey on the same train. For this, you can contact TTE or you can book a ticket from IRCTC. Although you can be given another seat.

2. Deadline for a middle berth

There are separate rules for those who have booked a middle berth on the journey. The middle berth can turn down their seats from 10 pm to 6 am.

3. Will the seat be safe if the train is missed?

If you have missed your train and you want to catch that train from some other station, then your seat will not be allotted to someone else but only for 2 stations or for 1 hour. After this TTE can give it to someone else.

4. TTE cannot disturb the passengers at night

According to railway rules, TTE cannot disturb passengers after 10 pm. Along with this, the lights of the train are also switched off at 10 o'clock.

5. Luggage rules for trains

70 kg in AC bogie, 40 kg in sleeper coach and 35 kg in second class bogie can be carried.

If you pay extra charges then the limit increases. You will be able to carry 150 kg in AC, 80 kg in Sleeper and 70 kg in a second-class bogie.

6. Rule of travel on waiting ticket

If you travel by taking a waiting ticket from the counter, then you can travel according to the rules of the railway, but if you travel on the e-ticket waiting list, then it is not allowed.

7. Fine for chain pulling

If you pull the chain attached to the railway bogie, there may be a possibility of going to jail along with a fine. In this case, chain pulling is allowed only during an emergency.

8. Rules on food

Railways have made rules on snacks, food and other food products. No vendor can charge you more. Along with this, the quality of food should also be good.

