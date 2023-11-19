Google unveils striking parallels: World Cup final 2003 vs 2023 - Tendulkar and Kohli at helm

Google India's recent analysis has brought to light uncanny similarities between the Cricket World Cup finals of 2003 and 2023, both featuring a face-off between cricket giants India and Australia.

In a noteworthy revelation, Google India has drawn attention to uncanny similarities between the cricket World Cup finals of 2003 and 2023, both epic clashes featuring India and Australia. The tech giant shared a compelling list of trivia on Sunday, underscoring intriguing parallels in the two showdowns.

Here we meet again, 20 years later #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/LapPVd17OT — Google India (@GoogleIndia) November 19, 2023

As the Narendra Modi Stadium set the stage for the much-anticipated final, current cricket stalwarts Virat Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma found themselves in roles reminiscent of cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and then-captain Sourav Ganguly in 2003.

The striking commonalities continued with both Kohli and Tendulkar earning the title of leading run-scorers in their respective finals. Equally notable was the fact that both Rohit Sharma and Ganguly, in their captaincy debuts, led the Indian squad in World Cup finals.

Google India's insightful note didn't stop there, highlighting the curious coincidence of a Rahul being the non-seasonal wicketkeeper in both finals.

In 2003, Australia enjoyed an advantageous position after an undefeated run in the group-stage matches, mirroring India's current standing this year. The toss in this year's final saw Australia's captain Pat Cummins opting to field against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The intensity of the battle was heightened as two-time champions India, unbeaten in all 10 games leading up to the final, faced off against five-time winners Australia in the world's largest cricket stadium. Remarkably, both teams adhered to the same lineup that secured their victories in the semi-finals.

Explaining his decision after winning the toss, Cummins acknowledged the dew factor, stating, "Dew is one factor, and it's quite dewy in the night at this venue." He expressed pride in his team's journey, overcoming a tough start to reach the pinnacle.

On the other side, home captain Rohit Sharma shared his preference for batting first in this high-stakes encounter. "I would've batted first, big game and runs on the board," he remarked. Sharma, visibly excited about leading the team in the final, emphasized the need for composure, stating, "It's the biggest occasion, in terms of cricketing events. We got to stay nice and calm... It's a dream come true to captain the team in the final." The stage is set, and cricket enthusiasts around the world are eagerly awaiting the unfolding drama of this historic clash.