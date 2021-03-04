'Go DONKEY power', this viral video of a donkey racing will leave you in splits

Headlines

Wordle 767 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 26

Meet India's richest billionaire in food, beverage industry who has Rs 85,160 crore net worth, know about his business

Sanjay Dutt's iconic mullet from 90s inspires Gulshan Devaiah’s look in Guns and Gulaabs

Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan's film earns Rs 125 crore worldwide, Sajid Nadiadwala pens thank you note

Meet IAS officer who failed in class 10, 12, but cracked UPSC in her first attempt at age of 22; know her story

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA: Pain of the victims of Manipur Violence

DNA: Uproar in parliament over Manipur Violence

DNA | Uproar over Israeli judicial changes: What's it all about?

Diabetes: 8 rotis with low glycemic index

Health benefits of pineapple

Top 8 high protein foods for fat loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Meet Vikram Bhatt's to-be son-in-law Varun Sarda, who built a Rs 20-crore travel company from Rs 6 lakh investment

DNA: Pain of the victims of Manipur Violence

DNA: Uproar in parliament over Manipur Violence

DNA | Uproar over Israeli judicial changes: What's it all about?

Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan's film earns Rs 125 crore worldwide, Sajid Nadiadwala pens thank you note

Sanjay Dutt's iconic mullet from 90s inspires Gulshan Devaiah’s look in Guns and Gulaabs

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

HomeViral

Viral

'Go DONKEY power', this viral video of a donkey racing will leave you in splits

In the viral video, a donkey with a cart attached to it can be seen speeding away on a busy road amid traffic.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 04, 2021, 07:31 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Tigers, cheetahs, dogs and horses, you have seen these and various other animals run at lightning speed. But have you ever seen a donkey run as if its life depended on it? If not, this video of a donkey running will definitely leave you in splits.

In the viral video, a donkey with a cart attached to it can be seen speeding away on a busy road amid traffic.

In the video, the horse can be seen pulling a cart that has two men on it. While one man can be seen pulling the reigns of the donkey, the other man is latched to the floor of the cart.

The video shared on Facebook has till now garnered 2.6 million views and several thousand likes and comments. 

“Forget about horsepower, go DONKEY power!” the video was captioned on Facebook. 

The video has left many users baffled as to how a donkey can run with such speed.

“When the donkey suddenly stops, they will experience heaven, said one user while another added, “The feet on the donkey doesn't look like they are hitting the ground.”

Many even pondered if the animal was drugged to run at such speed while some questioned the authenticity of the video, claiming the speed has been increased. 

On researching a little, it was found that the viral clip is a small part of a video that had previously gone viral in 2019. The original video is shot in Pakistan and can be viewed on YouTube.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Spiro Razatos, action director of Shah Rukh's Jawan, man behind award-winning stunts of Expendables, Fast & Furious

This is India’s tallest building, it’s not Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, Anil Ambani’s Sea Wind, Gautam Singhania’s JK House

Meet Pranjal Dahiya, 26-year-old from Haryana, touted as next Sapna Choudhary for her popularity, her net worth is...

Trevor Noah to perform for the first time in India, know when and where

IMD Weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in Mumbai, yellow alert issued; 2 lanes on Mumbai-Pune Expressway open

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Meet Vikram Bhatt's to-be son-in-law Varun Sarda, who built a Rs 20-crore travel company from Rs 6 lakh investment

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE