'Go DONKEY power', this viral video of a donkey racing will leave you in splits

Tigers, cheetahs, dogs and horses, you have seen these and various other animals run at lightning speed. But have you ever seen a donkey run as if its life depended on it? If not, this video of a donkey running will definitely leave you in splits.

In the viral video, a donkey with a cart attached to it can be seen speeding away on a busy road amid traffic.

In the video, the horse can be seen pulling a cart that has two men on it. While one man can be seen pulling the reigns of the donkey, the other man is latched to the floor of the cart.

“Forget about horsepower, go DONKEY power!” the video was captioned on Facebook.

The video has left many users baffled as to how a donkey can run with such speed.

“When the donkey suddenly stops, they will experience heaven, said one user while another added, “The feet on the donkey doesn't look like they are hitting the ground.”

Many even pondered if the animal was drugged to run at such speed while some questioned the authenticity of the video, claiming the speed has been increased.

On researching a little, it was found that the viral clip is a small part of a video that had previously gone viral in 2019. The original video is shot in Pakistan and can be viewed on YouTube.