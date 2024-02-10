Twitter
Doctor loses job after prewedding shoot inside hospital operation theatre goes viral

A doctor in Karnataka lost his job after a pre-wedding shoot with his fiancee inside a hospital's unused operation theatre went viral.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 10, 2024, 11:21 AM IST

In a bizarre incident that unfolded in Chitradurga district, Karnataka, a doctor found himself out of a job after a pre-wedding shoot with his fiancee inside an operation theatre went viral on social media. The incident occurred at a hospital in the district on Wednesday.

The controversial video features the doctor, employed on a contractual basis at the hospital, and his fiancee engaging in a staged surgery, complete with medical equipment and a professional lighting setup. Camerapersons and technicians can be heard laughing as they capture the unconventional act. Towards the end of the video, a man pretending to be the patient sits up, breaking into laughter.

The district administration took swift action, terminating the doctor's services after the video gained widespread attention online.

"We had appointed him through the National Health Mission (NHM) on a contract basis a month ago as a medical officer. The operation theatre in question is currently unused and is undergoing repairs. It has not been in operation since September," clarified District Health Officer of Chitradurga, Renu Prasad.

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao expressed his disapproval, stating, "I cannot tolerate such indiscipline from doctors." In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Mr. Rao announced the doctor's dismissal, emphasizing that government hospitals are meant for healthcare and not personal activities.

"All contract employees, including doctors and staff performing duties in the health department, should adhere to government service rules," Minister Rao asserted. He went on to instruct medical professionals to exercise caution, emphasizing the need for maintaining the sanctity of government hospitals for the well-being of the common people.

