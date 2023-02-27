Viral: Dhanashree's photo with Rohit Sharma, Ritika from Shardul's sangeet, netizens ask 'Chahal kahan hai'

Dhanashree posts photo from Shardul Thakur's sangeet | Photo: Instagram

Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma recently uploaded pictures from Shardul Thakur's sangeet ceremony on her Instagram account. The picture includes Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika Sajdeh, Shardul Thakur and Shreyas Iyer.

While all of them look amazing in the photo, netizens are curious about Yuzvendra Chahal. This photo has led people to wonder about the whereabouts of the leg spinner. Fans are now posting hilarious memes.

Yuzi Chahal After Watching this Pic pic.twitter.com/UhwsGrRPhU — Mr Perfect (@starmanjeet007) February 27, 2023

Read: Passenger posts video of woman smoking ‘marijuana and cigarettes’ on Tatanagar to Katihar express train