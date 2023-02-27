Search icon
Viral: Dhanashree's photo with Rohit Sharma, Ritika from Shardul's sangeet, netizens ask 'Chahal kahan hai'

As Dhanashree posts a photo from Shardul Thakur's sangeet ceremony, netizens are curious why Chahal is not attending the party.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 07:07 PM IST

Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma recently uploaded pictures from Shardul Thakur's sangeet ceremony on her Instagram account. The picture includes Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika Sajdeh, Shardul Thakur and Shreyas Iyer. 

While all of them look amazing in the photo, netizens are curious about Yuzvendra Chahal. This photo has led people to wonder about the whereabouts of the leg spinner. Fans are now posting hilarious memes. 

 

 

