Desi girl in hot black attire dances to 'Parda Parda', viral video burns Instagram

screengrab

New Delhi: These days, dance videos are all the craze on Instagram, Youtube, and other social media platforms because they are so captivating. Social media is flooded with videos of folks dancing at social gatherings and cultural events. . Now, a video of a girl showing her hot and sizzling dance moves has gone viral on the social media. In the video, the girl can be seen grooving to the popular Bollywood song Parda. The iconic song is from the film Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, which stars Ajay Devgn, Kangana Ranaut and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. The girl in the viral clip is identified as Saheli Rudra and the clip is shared on her official Instagram account.

In the viral video, Saheli is showing her sizzling dance moves and her dance is getting popular among netizens who are liking her bold and sensuous moves. Saheli’s terrific dance moves is making netizens crazy and they are expressing their praise for the girl’s bold and sensuous moves in the comment section of the video.

More than 35,000 people have watched the video. Following their viewing of the video, many viewers expressed their love, and others left encouraging remarks. Some even made marriage proposals to her in the comment box.

She is so adorable, a person commented.

She is my crush, wow so gorgeous, said another user.