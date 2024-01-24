BTech Paani Puri Wali tows cart with new Thar; Anand Mahindra reacts

In a recent tweet, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra celebrated the inspirational journey of a young entrepreneur who went from selling paani puri at a roadside stall to owning a Mahindra Thar SUV.

Renowned business tycoon and Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, has once again taken to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to highlight the remarkable achievements of individuals who started from humble beginnings and achieved their dreams. In a recent tweet, Mahindra shared a video applauding the success of a determined young woman who realized her dream of owning a new Mahindra Thar SUV through her entrepreneurial endeavors in selling "paani puri."

What are off-road vehicles meant to do?



Help people go places they haven’t been able to before..



Help people explore the impossible..



And in particular we want OUR cars to help people Rise & live their dreams..



Now you know why I love this video…. pic.twitter.com/s96PU543jT — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 23, 2024

In his tweet, Anand Mahindra initiated a conversation about the capabilities of off-road vehicles, emphasizing how they not only enable people to explore undiscovered places but also empower them to overcome seemingly impossible challenges and achieve their aspirations. Accompanying his tweet was a video detailing the inspiring journey of a young entrepreneur who has gained widespread recognition with her brand, "BTech Paani Puri."

The featured entrepreneur is none other than the same girl who initially operated a paani puri stall. Starting from scratch, she expanded her roadside business to 40 points across the country. Recently, she achieved a significant milestone by purchasing a new red-colored Mahindra Thar, using it to transport her cart to its daily location by attaching it to the back of her SUV. This innovative approach has made her an internet sensation, earning praise and attention from numerous netizens, including Anand Mahindra himself.

In his tweet, Anand Mahindra highlighted how modern off-roading SUVs are serving as a source of motivation, enabling individuals to rise and live their dreams. The trend of self-made influencers and small-scale entrepreneurs showcasing their achievements, including the acquisition of lifestyle vehicles like the Mahindra Thar, has been on the rise on platforms like Instagram and YouTube.

The video shared by Mahindra garnered over 500,000 views, resonating with X users who echoed the sentiment that significant milestones can be achieved through consistent effort and hard work.

"Amazing video! Everyone should watch," expressed one user. Another comment read, "It has been a wish from the core of my heart to get the opportunity to take Anand Mahindra's blessings." Others chimed in, calling the video "very inspiring" and praising the entrepreneurial spirit showcased in the featured story.