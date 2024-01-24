BTech Paani Puri Wali tows cart with new Thar; Anand Mahindra reacts

Twitter
Headlines

Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone to jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh: Karan Johar reveals what’s inside Koffee With Karan 8 hamper

WhatsApp developing new section for incoming messages from third-party chats

Ex-Karnataka CM Jagdish Shettar quits Congress to return to BJP

Ramayan's Lord Ram Arun Govil 'disappointed' after attending Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony: 'I didn't get...'

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone to jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh: Karan Johar reveals what’s inside Koffee With Karan 8 hamper

WhatsApp developing new section for incoming messages from third-party chats

Ramayan's Lord Ram Arun Govil 'disappointed' after attending Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony: 'I didn't get...'

10 heaviest snakes on Earth

Health benefits of drinking hot chocolate

9 Bollywood stars who started career as background dancers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Oscar Nomination 2024: Oppenheimer And Barbie Lead List; Check Full List Here | 96th Academy Awards

Bihar's 'Jan Nayak' Karpoori Thakur To Be Conferred With Bharat Ratna Posthumously

IND vs ENG Test Series: Virat Kohli Opts Out From First Two Tests Against England | Breaking News

Meet director whose 13 out of 16 films were blockbusters, made several actors superstars but...

Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone to jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh: Karan Johar reveals what’s inside Koffee With Karan 8 hamper

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

HomeViral

Viral

BTech Paani Puri Wali tows cart with new Thar; Anand Mahindra reacts

In a recent tweet, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra celebrated the inspirational journey of a young entrepreneur who went from selling paani puri at a roadside stall to owning a Mahindra Thar SUV.

article-main

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 01:27 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Renowned business tycoon and Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, has once again taken to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to highlight the remarkable achievements of individuals who started from humble beginnings and achieved their dreams. In a recent tweet, Mahindra shared a video applauding the success of a determined young woman who realized her dream of owning a new Mahindra Thar SUV through her entrepreneurial endeavors in selling "paani puri."

In his tweet, Anand Mahindra initiated a conversation about the capabilities of off-road vehicles, emphasizing how they not only enable people to explore undiscovered places but also empower them to overcome seemingly impossible challenges and achieve their aspirations. Accompanying his tweet was a video detailing the inspiring journey of a young entrepreneur who has gained widespread recognition with her brand, "BTech Paani Puri."

The featured entrepreneur is none other than the same girl who initially operated a paani puri stall. Starting from scratch, she expanded her roadside business to 40 points across the country. Recently, she achieved a significant milestone by purchasing a new red-colored Mahindra Thar, using it to transport her cart to its daily location by attaching it to the back of her SUV. This innovative approach has made her an internet sensation, earning praise and attention from numerous netizens, including Anand Mahindra himself.

In his tweet, Anand Mahindra highlighted how modern off-roading SUVs are serving as a source of motivation, enabling individuals to rise and live their dreams. The trend of self-made influencers and small-scale entrepreneurs showcasing their achievements, including the acquisition of lifestyle vehicles like the Mahindra Thar, has been on the rise on platforms like Instagram and YouTube.

The video shared by Mahindra garnered over 500,000 views, resonating with X users who echoed the sentiment that significant milestones can be achieved through consistent effort and hard work.

"Amazing video! Everyone should watch," expressed one user. Another comment read, "It has been a wish from the core of my heart to get the opportunity to take Anand Mahindra's blessings." Others chimed in, calling the video "very inspiring" and praising the entrepreneurial spirit showcased in the featured story.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IAS officer who has sung in films, UPSC topper once rejected offer in Bollywood superstar's film due to...

Meet actor known as 'Lord Ram's son', quit films at 13, worked in World Bank, heads Rs 1400-crore company, lives in...

Kangana Ranaut sparks dating rumours with EaseMyTrip founder Nishant Pitti, photos from Ram Mandir go viral

'I can’t compete because...': Boxing legend Mary Kom retires

Myanmar army plane crashes at Mizoram's Lengpui airport; six people injured

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE