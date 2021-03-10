Woman alleges Zomato delivery man punched her, leaves her bleeding with broken nose

In a shocking case, a Bengaluru-based content creator has alleged that she was punched by a Zomato delivery guy, following an argument over a delay in her order.

Hitesha Chandranee, a makeup artist, uploaded videos, one with a bloody face and a subsequent one with a bandaged nose that she said was the result of the delivery executive hitting her.

In the video, Chandranee said that the delivery executive attacked her after she confronted him over the delay in the delivery of her order. She further alleged that the delivery executive barged into her home and abused her as well.

In her first clip, Chandranee said, "So guys my Zomato delivery order was late and I was talking to the customer care executive. And meanwhile, the delivery person just did this. He hit me, left me bleeding here and ran off."

In the following clip which she took after she had bandaged her nose, the Bengaluru resident said, "I ordered food from Zomato as I was working since morning. I ordered food around 3:30 pm, which was supposed to get delivered by 4:30 pm, and I did not get the order on time, so I was constantly following up with the Zomato customer care that either give me free delivery for the same or just cancel the order..."

"And then the Zomato delivery guy came and he was so rude. I don't usually open the door because of Shushi [her pet dog]. I opened the door a little and asked him to wait because I was conversing with Zomato's customer support. I gave him a choice saying I do not need the order so you can take it. But he refused to take the order back and started screaming at me, saying 'Am I a slave or what? You are asking me to wait here.' It felt so threatening, I got scared and I tried to push the door. But he was so huge, he pushed back the door, snatched the order back from me and punched me. Then he ran away..." Hitesha was heard saying in the video.

Watch the video here:

Responding to the video that Hitesha uploaded, Zomato's official handle said that it will cooperate in the police investigation as well as the medical assistance that is required.

along with assistance on the medical care required. We can't emphasise how sorry we are, rest assured we'll take necessary actions to prevent such incidents from happening in the future. (2/n) — zomato care (@zomatocare) March 10, 2021

"Hey Hitesha, thank you for speaking to us, we can assure you this is not the experience our delivery universe stands for. Our local representative shall be in touch with you shortly to help you with the police investigation along with assistance on the medical care required. We can't emphasise how sorry we are, rest assured we'll take necessary actions to prevent such incidents from happening in the future," Zomato has said.