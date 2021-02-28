AI tech brings back Bhagat Singh, Swami Vivekananda to life, netizens go crazy

In what can be considered as surreal, and is likely to give you goosebumps, a user on Twitter shared AI-generated animated images of prominent freedom fighters.

A user on Twitter named Keerthik Sasidharan shared a series of old pictures of freedom fighters, which come to life after clicking on the video button. The video will send a chill down your spine as the likes of Swami Vivekananda, and Bhagat Singh starts moving their facial features.

The user says that he took the image and ran it through a technology called 'Heritage AI algorithm' and reanimated them.

He has used the technology to reanimate images of freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, the great master, and teacher Aurobindo, Lokmanya Tilak, Kasturba Gandhi, and spiritual leader Swami Vivekananda.

"Kind of surreal to take a photo of the singularly inspiring Bhagat Singh -- a revolutionary voice in 1920s India, who was hung by the British in 1931, at the age of 24 -- run it through the Heritage AI algorithm, and see him reanimated," Sasidharan tweeted sharing a photo of Bhagat Singh.

Kind of surreal to take a photo of the singularly inspiring Bhagat Singh -- a revolutionary voice in 1920s India, who was hung by the British in 1931, at the age of 24 -- run it through the Heritage AI algorithm, and see him reanimated. pic.twitter.com/CfC0Gu6Gxk February 28, 2021

Posting a picture of Sri Aurobindo, he tweeted,"The great master and teacher Aurobindo wrote, when he was young, a revolutionary spirit, and a restless mind, nearly a century ago: "The Time has perhaps come fot the Indian mind, long pre-ccupied with political and economic issues, for a widening of its horizon."

Swami Vivekananda probably would have laughed at such algorithmic efforts to reanimate photos, but as a great believer in the powers of science to improve material aspects of human lives, he would have probably wanted to understand the details of how it all works. pic.twitter.com/3zFu9suGar — Keerthik Sasidharan (@KS1729) February 28, 2021

"Swami Vivekananda probably would have laughed at such algorithmic efforts to reanimate photos, but as a great believer in the powers of science to improve material aspects of human lives, he would have probably wanted to understand the details of how it all works," he tweeted.

Swami Vivekananda probably would have laughed at such algorithmic efforts to reanimate photos, but as a great believer in the powers of science to improve material aspects of human lives, he would have probably wanted to understand the details of how it all works. pic.twitter.com/3zFu9suGar — Keerthik Sasidharan (@KS1729) February 28, 2021

"It was hard to find a quality photo of Lokmanya Tilak, but this worked. Tilak urgently deserve a new reappraisal as one of the founding fathers of the modern Indian mind. A reformist & revivalist of traditions, a believer in the power of mass media before most Indians could read."

It was hard to find a quality photo of Lokmanya Tilak, but this worked. Tilak urgently deserve a new reappraisal as one of the founding fathers of the modern Indian mind. A reformist & revivalist of traditions, a believer in the power of mass media before most Indians could read. pic.twitter.com/M93KWkR6bc — Keerthik Sasidharan (@KS1729) February 28, 2021

Here is how Twitter users reacted to these stunning animated images of our freedom fighters:

What if I say, these pictures are from the walls of Hogwarts..You won't believe me...I know..But it's true.. — (@enlightened_uc) February 28, 2021

Amazing technology. These historical figures now seem more real. — Sonali (@SonaliDalal) February 28, 2021

Okay these are blowing my mind — ✳️ keeley ✳️ (@leeleykeel) February 28, 2021

People interested in animating any historical figures of their liking can do it through the MyHeritage app on the Playstore.