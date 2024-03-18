Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Shehzada Dhami, Pratiksha Honmukhe sacked from show due to this reason

The production house Directors Kut Production, founded by Rajan Shahi, has sacked The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe for their unprofessional behaviour.

Rajan Shahi's Directors Kut Production has terminated Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH) actors Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe for their unprofessional behaviour. The production house currently has two successful shows airing on Star Plus, Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Some recent events have prompted the production house to take a firm stance against Shehzada, who portrays the role of Armaan, and Pratiksha, essaying Roohi.

Shehzada's disregard for work ethics became evident from day one, as he consistently threw tantrums and mistreated the crew. Despite efforts to address the issue, his behaviour persisted, disrupting the harmonious work atmosphere that the production house strives to maintain. Pratiksha, who was a newcomer groomed by the production house wasn't living up to the expectations as per the character requirement.

In light of these actions, Directors Kut Production has terminated them. Replacements for both the characters will be announced shortly.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai first premiered in January 2009 and is one of the longest-running TV shows. It originally featured Hina Khan (as Akshara), Karan Mehra (as Naitik), Shivangi Joshi, and Mohsin Khan. The show now stars Samridhii Shukla as the fourth-generation lead.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS

