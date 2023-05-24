Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision
topStoriesenglish

Viral video: Nia Sharma’s sexy dance in crop top and low-waist trousers raises the heat, watch

TV star Nia Sharma is a brilliant dancer too and she keeps on sharing her dance videos on Instagram quite regularly.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 24, 2023, 04:11 PM IST

Viral video: Nia Sharma’s sexy dance in crop top and low-waist trousers raises the heat, watch
Nia Sharma’s dance in crop top and low-waist trousers raises the heat, watch

Nia Sharma is without doubt one of the most popular TV stars in India and she enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Nia Sharma is known for her quirky nature and bold attitude and she is one among the few celebrities in India who know how to keep their fans entertained.

Nia Sharma is a brilliant dancer too and she keeps on sharing her hot and sexy dance videos on Instagram. Since, Nia Sharma enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram, most of videos and photos posted by her on Instagram go viral.

Now, an dance video of Nia Sharma has gone viral on social media in which the hot and sexy actress can be seen dancing with popular dancer Gunjan Sinha. The chemistry of Nia Sharma and Gunjan Sinha is amazing and their perfect synchronization is incredible.

Watch the viral video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

The video was posted by Nia Sharma on Tuesday. "I dared to dance with the champion Gunjan Sinha and thanksssss for patiently teaching me first. Apart from being a cutie.. you’re an absolute professional,” Nia Sharma captioned the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front,  Nia Sharma was last seen in the music video Daiyya Daiyya for short web series Hunter. The superhit song is sung by Neha Kakkar. Nia Sharma had started her acting career with TV show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Nia Sharma has participated in several reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Bigg Boss OTT.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ananya Panday exudes Barbie vibes in pink one-shoulder dress
Pradeep Sarkar funeral: Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Vidya Balan, Dia Mirza attend director's last rites
Ahead of Cannes 2023, revisiting some timeless red carpet looks of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, Kajol, Janhvi Kapoor's stunning looks at red carpet
Battling insonmia? Here are 5 lifestyle changes that can help you get a good night sleep
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani firm sacks 1000 workers after spending Rs 2850 crore, here's what happened
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.