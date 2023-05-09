Viral video: Nia Sharma burns the internet in sexy white monokini during beach vacation, watch

Nia Sharma burns the internet in white monokini during beach vacation

TV star Nia Sharma is known for her bold fashion sense and she has used her acting talent very well to carve a space for herself in Indian entertainment industry. Nia Sharma loves to enjoy her life and she often go on vacation to Enjoy some quality time. Nia Sharma is a very good dance and she is famous for her hot and sexy dance moves.

Nia Sharma is highly active on Instagram too and the sexy actress often posts her videos and photos on Instagram. Nia Sharma enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram and most of her videos and photos go viral on social media. Now, an old video of Nia Sharma has gone viral on social media in which the actress can be seen enjoying some quality time at a beach wearing a hot white monokini.

Check the viral video here:

The video was posted by Nia Sharma on Instagram few weeks ago. “Going with the flow,” Nia Sharma had captioned post.

Few days ago, another video of Nia Sharma dancing with a girl had gone viral on social media. In that video, Nia Sharma is wearing a hot pink bralette and she has paired it with low-waisted black pants. The actress has opted for minimal makeup.

On the work front, Nia Sharma will next be seen in supernatural thriller series, “Naagin 6.” Besides Naagin 6, Nia Sharma will also be seen in the upcoming web series “Jamai 2.0 Season 2.”