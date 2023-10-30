This Bigg Boss winner to participate in Temptation Island India and not Tejasswi Prakash, Gautam Gulati or Prince Narula

Not Tejasswi Prakash or Gautam Gulati but this Bigg Boss winner will be participating in the reality show Temptation Island India.

Karan Kundra and Mouni Roy are all set to host a new reality show Temptations Island India. Well, one of the winners of Bigg Boss is also set to participate in the show and his name has left the fans excited for the show.

The Bigg Boss winner who is all set to participate in Temptation Island India created history by winning and he is none other than Elvish Yadav. The YouTube confirmed his participation in one of his Vlogs.

Talking about his participation, the YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner said, “I am very excited to be a part of Temptation Island India. I like how honest this show is. When you’re in a relationship, sometimes you need to be sure about how strong your connection is and if you can trust your partner. This show helps you do that, so you can see if your partner is really the right one for you. It’s like a clear way to figure out your relationship.”

Temptation Island India is all set to premiere on 3rd November on JioCinema. The Indian adaptation of one of the world’s biggest formats puts romantic relationships to the ultimate test where couples voluntarily separate and live on separate sides of a tropical paradise, while singles of the opposite gender tempt them to explore new connections. The Indian version also features the charismatic Karan Kundra as the host and the sensational Mouni Roy as the ‘Queen of Hearts'.

Produced by Banijay Asia, 'Temptation Island India,' presented by Too Yumm and powered by Paytm, will be streaming for free on JioCinema starting from November 3rd at 8 PM.

Meanwhile, Elvish Yadav created history by becoming the first ever wild card contestant to win Bigg Boss. He defeated Abhishek Malhan to win the title of Bigg Boss OTT 2 and has been featuring is several music videos after his win.

