Headlines

This Bollywood star gave big hits that earned Rs 3000 crore, once faced molestation; quit acting at 18, was fed up of...

Karwa Chauth 2023: October 31st or November 1st? Know city-wise moonrise timings here

This Bigg Boss winner to participate in Temptation Island India and not Tejasswi Prakash, Gautam Gulati or Prince Narula

Mumbai: Maratha quota supporters torch municipal council building, target office, home of 2 MLAs

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Find best deals on security cameras

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Virat Kohli to celebrate birthday at this place; Here’s what special planned

Interview: IPL fame Jitesh Sharma on winning gold, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul & favoritism in selection

This Bollywood star gave big hits that earned Rs 3000 crore, once faced molestation; quit acting at 18, was fed up of...

7 Benefits of jaggery in winters 

5 Japanese philosophies for successful life

 Top-paying working from home Jobs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

Interview: IPL fame Jitesh Sharma on winning gold, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul & favoritism in selection

Bigg Boss 17: Isha-Abhishek-Samarth's love triangle drama keeps viewers hooked

Dangerous rocket attack between Lebanon and Israel flare-up the night sky amid the Gaza conflict!

This Bollywood star gave big hits that earned Rs 3000 crore, once faced molestation; quit acting at 18, was fed up of...

This Bigg Boss winner to participate in Temptation Island India and not Tejasswi Prakash, Gautam Gulati or Prince Narula

Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma lashes out at Vicky Jain for joking about her marriage with Neil Bhatt, netizens react

HomeTelevision

Television

This Bigg Boss winner to participate in Temptation Island India and not Tejasswi Prakash, Gautam Gulati or Prince Narula

Not Tejasswi Prakash or Gautam Gulati but this Bigg Boss winner will be participating in the reality show Temptation Island India.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 07:06 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Karan Kundra and Mouni Roy are all set to host a new reality show Temptations Island India. Well, one of the winners of Bigg Boss is also set to participate in the show and his name has left the fans excited for the show.

The Bigg Boss winner who is all set to participate in Temptation Island India created history by winning and he is none other than Elvish Yadav. The YouTube confirmed his participation in one of his Vlogs. 

Talking about his participation, the YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner said, “I am very excited to be a part of Temptation Island India. I like how honest this show is. When you’re in a relationship, sometimes you need to be sure about how strong your connection is and if you can trust your partner. This show helps you do that, so you can see if your partner is really the right one for you. It’s like a clear way to figure out your relationship.”

Temptation Island India is all set to premiere on 3rd November on JioCinema. The Indian adaptation of one of the world’s biggest formats puts romantic relationships to the ultimate test where couples voluntarily separate and live on separate sides of a tropical paradise, while singles of the opposite gender tempt them to explore new connections. The Indian version also features the charismatic Karan Kundra as the host and the sensational Mouni Roy as the ‘Queen of Hearts'.

Produced by Banijay Asia, 'Temptation Island India,' presented by Too Yumm and powered by Paytm, will be streaming for free on JioCinema starting from November 3rd at 8 PM. 

Meanwhile, Elvish Yadav created history by becoming the first ever wild card contestant to win Bigg Boss. He defeated Abhishek Malhan to win the title of Bigg Boss OTT 2 and has been featuring is several music videos after his win.

Read Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav claims he still hasn't received Rs 25 lakh prize money, Shehnaaz Gill reacts

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

What is the concept of 'umpire's call' in DRS and ball-tracking, and why is it facing criticism?

'Junta got offended': BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover reacts to Narayana Murthy's call for 70-hour work week

Meet actress who became superstar after her debut film, then gave 50 flops, worked with top actors, she is now…

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain's dominating, toxic behaviour becomes Ankita Lokhande's biggest weakness | Opinion

Viral video: 'Money-stealing' snake stuns internet as it slithers into house with a wad of cash

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE